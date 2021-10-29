Android Devices Are Being Silently Attacked By Dangerous AbstractEmu Malware





One of the main reasons that the malware epidemic in the Windows XP days was so severe was because almost all those machines were configured with only a single user account that had administrative privileges by default. That meant that any malware running as that user would have free rein to do whatever it wanted on the system.

Cybersecurity company Lookout's threat lab just discovered exactly such a piece of malware. Lookout calls it "AbstractEmu" after its use of code abstraction and anti-emulation measures, which make it difficult to study. AbstractEmu gets on a device by pretending to be a legitimate piece of software. Lookout found nineteen apps that were front-ends for the malware, including one app—"Lite Launcher"—with over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. The other apps were distributed using third-party stores, like the Amazon Appstore and the Samsung store.





App icons for the fake apps used to deliver AbstractEmu.

