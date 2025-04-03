CATEGORIES
Android 16 Beta 3.2 Fixes Battery Drain, Screen Flickers And More Pixel Issues

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, April 03, 2025, 04:28 PM EDT
hero2 android 16 beta release
Google just released the Android 16 Beta 3.2 patch to beta testers, which includes fixes for “minor” issues such as battery drain, screen flicker, and more.

If you've noticed that your Android battery drains a little faster than normal, especially when it's not in use, Android 16 Beta 3.2 includes a fix that will address this issue. This fix is Google's answer to Pixel testers' complaints that the batteries were draining about 16% overnight when the phones were idle, instead of just 3-4%. Google's issue tracker ID for this bug is #398329457. Although Google described this issue as minor, not all testers will agree that an issue causing a battery drain should be classified that way.

hero android 16 beta release
Image Credit: Google

Testers also reported an issue "that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated." While this issue does not always occur when the touchscreen is used, Google has rolled out a fix in Android 16 Beta 3.2 to address it.

Another issue reported and fixed with this update is for a bug that affects the display or brightness, especially when the camera is being used to take photos or videos. Lastly, an issue “impacting system stability and usability" was also patched.

If you want to become an early Android 16 Beta 3.2 tester, you will need to have an eligible device at least. Check the list below to know if you have an eligible device.

body eligible devices for Android16Beta32
Image Credit: Google

If your device is eligible, you can enroll in the Android Beta program by signing in to your Google account at this URL.  After you've logged in, all you need to do is update to Android 16 Beta 3.2, test it, and submit feedback. That's all. Oh, one more thing: please remember to back up your data before installing the update, as there is always a risk of data loss with Android Beta Versions.
