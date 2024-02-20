AMD Zen 5c Cores Might Be Built On A More Advanced 3nm Node Than Zen 5





AMD's "dense" cores debuted with the EPYC "Bergamo" processors , denoted with "97x4" model numbers. These server CPUs can't clock as high as the EPYC "Genoa" processors using Zen 4, but they pack in up to 128 CPU cores in a single socket. AMD is expected to offer EPYC processors with both standard and dense Zen 5 cores, but it seems like there may be a bigger difference in the two than just the core count and clock rate.





UDN Money, translated from Chinese by Google

So what are these 3nm parts? Speculation around the web is that they're actually Zen 5c chiplets meant for EPYC CPUs sporting dense cores. These CCDs are thought to have an incredible 32 cores per chiplet, distributed into two sixteen-core CCXes much as Zen 2 and earlier Zen processors had dual quad-core CCXes on an 8-core chiplet. Each CCX is expected to have 32MB of L3 cache, giving the chiplet 64MB of L3 in total. It's thought that EPYC will have up to six of these chiplets, for a total of 192 Zen 5c CPU cores in a single socket.





AMD's dense CCDs need more links to the cIOD due to the higher core counts.

