CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Vows To Bring FSR 4 To Gaming Handhelds And Laptops By Year-End

by Chris HarperThursday, October 08, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
The AMD Z2 Extreme-powered ROG Xbox Ally X.
The AMD Z2 Extreme-powered ROG Xbox Ally X. Image: HotHardware
In an official statement from AMD's Computing and Graphics VP Jack Huynh, the company confirms plans to expand FSR 4 upscaling support across its APUs, which includes chips powering many PC gaming handhelds and laptops, by the end of the year. Beyond simply supporting the underlying GPU architecture and forcing FSR 4 support through FSR 3 paths like OptiScaler does, AMD plans to create a lighter FSR 4 model specifically for APUs and lower-power SoCs. This may wind up working similarly to the "tiny DLSS" we see in some Nintendo Switch 2 games, and could enable similarly impressive results on a low power budget. 

AMD FSR 3.1 vs 4.1 in Crimson Desert.
AMD FSR 3.1 vs 4.1 in Crimson Desert. Image: AMD
Beyond official AMD FSR 4 support extending across older AMD architectures, which we mostly already knew was happening, details also suggest the likelihood of RDNA 4-equipped APUs with native ML-based AMD FSR 4 support are coming. AMD's comments aren't presented in full by the original source, The Elec, but would line up with the rumor mill, including leaks of what may be the Steam Deck 2's SoC.

The enhanced image quality and Frame Generation capabilities offered by AMD FSR 4 could improve the value proposition and longevity of existing handhelds, especially if the lite version of FSR 4 includes support for RDNA 2 handhelds like the Steam Deck or original ROG Ally.

Unfortunately, "across our product lineup" is a little broad, so we can't be sure how far AMD's FSR 4 backporting plans extend for laptops and handhelds. The previous timeline on official RDNA 2 FSR 4 support for discrete GPUs like the Radeon RX 6000 Series was "early 2027," though.
Tags:  AMD, Laptops, handheld gaming, (nasdaq:amd), upscaling, fsr 4
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use