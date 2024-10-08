CATEGORIES
AMD Unveils Single-Slot Radeon Pro V710 RDNA 3 GPU With 28GB Of VRAM

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:03 AM EDT
With the arms race for machine learning and AI heating up, AMD continues to ramp up its efforts for data centers. While consumer GPUs remain an important but minimized sector, pro-level products are taking center stage at AMD. The Radeon Pro V710 is available now as a private preview for Microsoft Azure, joining the group of visual cloud GPUs.

AMD has been kind of quiet on the gaming GPU front, focusing more heavily on data center products recently. It is yet to announce a successor to its RDNA 3 gaming GPUs such as the Radeon RX 7700 XT on the consumer side. That will eventually come, but in the meantime, the Radeon Pro V710 is AMD's newest GPU product, albeit not for gamers.

With 28GB of VRAM, 54 Compute Units, and 54MB of L3 AMD Infinity Cache, machine learning inference use cases are the primary focus. Based on the RDNA 3 architecture, this is a single-slot GPU that is passively cooled with a 158-watt TDP. It boasts capabilities for video streaming, encoding, and decoding, such as AV1 and HEVC. Cloud gaming performance is noted as well, with ray tracing pin pointed as being better than RDNA 2 comparatively. 

The Radeon PRO V710 supports R-IOV, which lets different servers use the GPU at the same time. AMD's ROCm software is used for machine learning performance, which is open source as a bonus. 

NVIDIA has been on a very hot streak recently, and maintains strong dominance in the data center GPU sector. AMD has made its own goal of focusing on data centers clear to the market, and has ramped down plans on its consumer GPU side. AMD has even mentioned that it wants to combine both Radeon gaming GPUs and Pro GPUs in a more streamlined fashion, when it makes sense to do so. 

AMD has recently stated that it plans to focus on its data center first products, and then mainstream consumer GPUs. This also means that it no longer seeks the "King of The Hill" best performing gaming GPU crown. It intends to focus on more widely available consumer level GPUs so that more developers can get on board with optimizing games for AMD products. If only a few halo products exist, developers will likely always trend towards NVIDIA, which is the current market share leader in the space. 

The AMD Radeon PRO V710 is exclusive to Microsoft Azure servers only, where access to up to 24GB of the 28GB VRAM is available for use. 
