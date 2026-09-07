AMD Threadripper Halo Station Packs 96 Zen 5 Cores & 576GB HBM3e

AMD Threadripper Halo Station - Image: AMD

AMD unveiled its beastly Threadripper Halo Station during its keynote at IFA Berlin 2026. Capable of running AI models with more than a trillion (yes, TRILLION) parameters, AMD's Senior VP Jack Huynh said the Threadripper Halo Station is "about as close as you can get to a personal super computer," while AMD's product page pitches it as the "ultimate personal AI workstation."









Otherwise known as Shimada Peak, the flagship model within the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000WX series flexes 96 cores and 192 threads with a 2.5GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, and 96MB L2 + 384MB L3 for 480MB of total cache.









This liquid-cooled behemoth also features up to a whopping 2TB of 8-channel DDR5 memory (RDIMM). Additionally, it can be configured with up to four Instinct MI350P accelerators, each with 144GB of HBM3e for a total of 576GB of VRAM.





By pairing up to 576GB of blazing-fast HBM3e memory with 2TB of DDR5 system RAM, the Halo Station addresses a major bottleneck facing local AI development: raw memory capacity and bandwidth. Current high-end desktop workstations cap out at fine-tuning around 70 billion parameter models or inferencing models up to around 200 billion parameters. The Threadripper Halo Station expands that ceiling significantly, allowing researchers, engineers, and enterprise teams to load and run full 1-trillion+ parameter models completely on-device, hence the personal supercomputer claim.



