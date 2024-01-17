CATEGORIES
AMD Slashes Radeon RX 7900 XT Price In Wake Of GeForce RTX 4070 Super Launch

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:41 AM EDT
Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card on a gray gradient background.
It doesn't matter if you're a fan of NVIDIA's graphics hardware or prefer AMD's Radeon product stack. What's important is that stiff competition exists. That's the only way consumers win, so to speak, and we're seeing that play out in real time with the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, and AMD's apparent price-cutting response on its Radeon RX 7900 XT.

If you haven't done so already, give our GeForce RTX 4070 Super review a once over, which is chock full of benchmarks and analysis. The short of it is, the first RTX 40 Super GPU to land at retail puts a hurt on the Radeon RX 7800 XT in most games and generally hangs with the Radeon RX 7900 XT, especially if you flip ray tracing on.

"At $599, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is a very solid value in its price segment, and puts significant pressure on AMD. We suspect AMD and its partners will have to react somehow, especially in terms of Radeon RX 7900 XT pricing," HotHardware Managing Editor Marco 'Nostradamus' Chiappetta noted in his review for our site.

It took all but a day for Marco's crystal ball reading to play out in the real world. Multiple sites are reporting a "special promotional pricing program" by AMD for its Radeon RX 7900 XT, and while we can't find official word from Team Red, we did find several cards priced way below the original MSRP. Here they are, in ascending order starting with the cheapest of the bunch...
Backside of PowerColor's Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT on a gray gradient background.

AMD's partners have been selling the Radeon RX 7900 XT for less than the card's $899 launch MSRP for quite a while, though not necessarily for this low. Both the Sapphire and PowerColor models listed above, for example, were priced right around $800 for most of December.

It will be interesting to see if prices drop further in the coming days and weeks. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super releases to retail today starting at $599.99, and early listings at Best Buy show that custom models from NVIDIA's hardware partners are staying fairly close to that number. There are several instances where the the Radeon RX 7900 XT is either a little bit or more than a little bit faster than the RTX 4070 Super, but that's not always the case (certainly not with ray tracing enabled).

Consumers will ultimately decide if the Radeon RX 7900 XT is a compelling option with the current price cuts in play, or if it needs to drop below the $700 mark.
