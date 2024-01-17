AMD Slashes Radeon RX 7900 XT Price In Wake Of GeForce RTX 4070 Super Launch





It doesn't matter if you're a fan of NVIDIA's graphics hardware or prefer AMD's Radeon product stack. What's important is that stiff competition exists. That's the only way consumers win, so to speak, and we're seeing that play out in real time with the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, and AMD's apparent price-cutting response on its Radeon RX 7900 XT





If you haven't done so already, give our GeForce RTX 4070 Super review a once over, which is chock full of benchmarks and analysis. The short of it is, the first RTX 40 Super GPU to land at retail puts a hurt on the Radeon RX 7800 XT in most games and generally hangs with the Radeon RX 7900 XT, especially if you flip ray tracing on.





"At $599, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is a very solid value in its price segment, and puts significant pressure on AMD. We suspect AMD and its partners will have to react somehow, especially in terms of Radeon RX 7900 XT pricing," HotHardware Managing Editor Marco 'Nostradamus' Chiappetta noted in his review for our site.





It took all but a day for Marco's crystal ball reading to play out in the real world. Multiple sites are reporting a "special promotional pricing program" by AMD for its Radeon RX 7900 XT, and while we can't find official word from Team Red, we did find several cards priced way below the original MSRP. Here they are, in ascending order starting with the cheapest of the bunch...