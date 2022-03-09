AMD Figures Out Why Some Ryzen PCs Stutter In Windows, Says Hang Tight 2 Months For A Fix





AMD believes it has found the root cause of intermittent performance stutters that some Ryzen PC owners have been experiencing, saying that certain configurations are susceptible a quirk that shows up when the Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) option is enabled in the BIOS. The company is working on a fix, though it will be several weeks until it's ready.





We wrote about reports of this behavior in January, noting that users on Reddit had been particularly vocal about Ryzen performance issues showing up in Windows 11. Complaints manifested from other corners of the web as well, including Lenovo's support forums. What many users found was that disabling fTPM would resolve the issue.





TPM is an added layer of security that is required for Windows 11 . Most modern systems have the option of enabling this in firmware, as support is built into most CPUs. The option is typically labeled fTPM on AMD systems and PTT (Platform Trust Technology) on Intel PCs. Alternatively, the TPM requirement can be met with a dedicated chip on motherboards that support one.





The stuttering issue isn't limited to Windows 11; it can also present itself in Windows 10. AMD explains that affected configurations "may intermittently perform extended fTPM-related memory transactions in SPI flash memory ('SPIROM') located on the motherboard, which can lead to temporary pauses in system interactivity or responsiveness until the transaction is concluded."





Resolving the issue requires a fix in firmware, and AMD is working on updated code that motherboard makers can include in a BIOS update. However, AMD doesn't anticipate updated BIOS files being available until early May.





"Exact BIOS availability timing for a specific motherboard depends on the testing and integration schedule of your manufacturer. Flashable updates for motherboards will be based on AMD AGESA 1207 (or newer)," AMD says.





So you're looking at two months or longer for a fix, if this issue affects you. Alternatively, AMD says users can install a hardware TPM (dTPM) as a workaround and/or more immediate resolution. Dedicated modules leverage onboard non-volatile memory (NVRAM) and are not affected by this issue. Going that route entails an added cost, though, and you have to be absolutely certain that you buy the correct chip for your motherboard.



