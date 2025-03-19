This AMD Ryzen Gaming Laptop With An RTX 4070 Is $500 Off And More Great Deals





It won't be long before you'll be able to purchase a gaming laptop with a newfangled mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPU inside. Heck, there are already a bunch of listings on Best Buy, though none that are in stock and only one that is up for preorder ( HP Omen priced at $2,899.99 ). If you want to stretch your dollar, though, there are deals to be had on laptops sporting a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.





HP Victus gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4070—it's on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500). It's easily the cheapest configuration we found with this class GPU, and the first time we've ever seen a GeForce RTX 4070 dip to (and fall a penny below) the $1,000 mark. One that stands out is this—it's on sale for. It's easily the cheapest configuration we found with this class GPU, and the first time we've ever seen a GeForce RTX 4070 dip to (and fall a penny below) the $1,000 mark.





In addition to a still-capable GPU, it comes configured with a Ryzen 7 8840HS 'Hawk Point' processor (8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4, 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). We'd like to see a 1TB SSD, but it's tough to quibble at this price point.





As for the display, it's a 16.1-inch IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. Just a solid all-around value for the money.













ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 that's on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600). It features a 16-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC support. That's not the only compelling gaming laptop deal. If you want to step up to OLED and are willing to spend a bit more, then check out thisthat's on sale for. It features a 16-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC support.





It wasn't that long ago when grabbing a potent gaming laptop with an OLED display would have been unheard of at this price, but the combination of OLED becoming more affordable in general and retailers looking to clear inventory to make room for newer models makes this a great buy.





Outside of the display, you're looking at an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip, 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.





While $400 more than the HP Victus, the cost difference nets you a better display (OLED, faster refresh rate, higher resolution, G-SYNC support), faster memory, more cores/threads, and twice the storage.





Here are a few more deals...