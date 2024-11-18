AMD Ryzen CPUs Reign Supreme On Amazon's Top 10 Best Sellers As 9800X3D Lands At #1





Finding a Ryzen 7 9800X3D in stock from a reputable vendor is proving the quite the challenge, as pent-up demand for AMD's newest generation processor with 3D V-Cache saw a flurry of sales deplete whatever initial inventory retailers might have had at launch—it's sold out practically everywhere . It should come as little surprise, then, that it cracked Amazon's list of best-selling CPUs. What might come as a bigger surprise to some (or not) is that whittling the list down the top 10 best sellers, it's an all-AMD affair.





The Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is a great chip for gaming (see our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review for benchmarks and analysis), currently ranks as Amazon's top-selling CPU. One thing that makes its appearance high on the list so interesting is that it suggests Amazon had a decent number of chips at launch. It's not clear exactly how many were sold (by Amazon or in totality among all vendors), but the frequently updated list reflects Amazon's "most popular products based on sales."





It's conceivable that the 9800X3D will hold onto its position as Amazon gets more stock. In the meantime, its exact standing depends on timing—it was ranked in fifth place earlier today, and jumped to the top spot after refreshing the list in preparation for this article.









As it stands at the time of this writing, AMD's Ryzen processors account for the top 12 best-selling CPUs on Amazon, and 15 of the top 20. Here's a look at the current positioning...