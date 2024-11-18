CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen CPUs Reign Supreme On Amazon's Top 10 Best Sellers As 9800X3D Lands At #1

by Paul LillyMonday, November 18, 2024, 11:34 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D installed in an AM5 socket.
Finding a Ryzen 7 9800X3D in stock from a reputable vendor is proving the quite the challenge, as pent-up demand for AMD's newest generation processor with 3D V-Cache saw a flurry of sales deplete whatever initial inventory retailers might have had at launch—it's sold out practically everywhere. It should come as little surprise, then, that it cracked Amazon's list of best-selling CPUs. What might come as a bigger surprise to some (or not) is that whittling the list down the top 10 best sellers, it's an all-AMD affair.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is a great chip for gaming (see our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review for benchmarks and analysis), currently ranks as Amazon's top-selling CPU. One thing that makes its appearance high on the list so interesting is that it suggests Amazon had a decent number of chips at launch. It's not clear exactly how many were sold (by Amazon or in totality among all vendors), but the frequently updated list reflects Amazon's "most popular products based on sales."

It's conceivable that the 9800X3D will hold onto its position as Amazon gets more stock. In the meantime, its exact standing depends on timing—it was ranked in fifth place earlier today, and jumped to the top spot after refreshing the list in preparation for this article.

Screenshot of AMD's best-selling CPUs.

As it stands at the time of this writing, AMD's Ryzen processors account for the top 12 best-selling CPUs on Amazon, and 15 of the top 20. Here's a look at the current positioning...
  1. AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: $639.99
  2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: $130
  3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: $105
  4. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: $194
  5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: $226.96
  6. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: $458.96
  7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: $208
  8. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: $267.25
  9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: $162
  10. AMD Ryzen 5 7600: $180
What about Intel? It's highest-ranking chip is the Core i5-13600KF for $175 (number 13), followed by the Core i7-13700K for $273.47 (number 14), Core i9-14900K for $438.49 (number 16), Core i7-14700K for $347.14 (number 17), and Core i7-12700KF for $190.95 (number 19).

Note that the prices are not necessarily MSRPs, but what's currently shown on each listing. Some of them also vary by what's show in the best-selling screenshot, depending on the seller. Pricing aside, the ranking shows how much headway AMD has made among gamers, enthusiasts, and pretty much all consumer segments.

That said, we don't want to read too much into Amazon's best-selling CPU list, given how often things shuffle around and without knowing exactly how many models of each CPU Amazon has sold. Still, it's a solid showing for Ryzen, and underscores that Intel can't rest on its laurels despite its still-dominant market share.
