CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Takes Performance Crown In Geekbench's Single-Core Benchmark

by Paul LillyMonday, July 08, 2024, 08:57 AM EDT
Render of an AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU with a crown tilted on the upper right corner.
AMD's Ryzen 9000 series of desktop processors based on Zen 5 will be releasing to retail later this month and as we wait, leaked benchmarks have begun piling up. One of the latest unofficial benchmark runs pertains to AMD's upcoming second-fastest consumer SKU, the Ryzen 9 9900X—it made an appearance on Geekbench with a single-core score that, if it holds up, will put it at the top of the stack.

The Ryzen 9 9900X is a 12-core/24-thread processor with a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz max boost clock, 12MB of L2 cache, 64MB of L3 cache, and a 120W default TDP. Those same specifications are represented in the early benchmark run on Geekbench, which shows the chip accompanied by an ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Rumor has it that we won't see motherboards based on AMD's upcoming X870E chipset until September, so it's possible that even more performance is on tap. That said, AMD stuck with socket AM5 for the Ryzen 9000 series, so existing motherboards can run the new silicon, as is the case here. Have a look...

Geekbench scores for a Ryzen 9 9900X.

The Ryzen 9 9900X posted a single-core score of 3,401 and a multi-core score of 19,756. To see how those scores compare, we can look at Geekbench's 'Processor Benchmark Chart', which is essentially a ranking of average scores "with at least five unique results in the Geekbench Browser."

Geekbench chart of single-core rankings.
As things stand right now in Geekbench's single-core rankings, Intel's Core i9-13900KS sits at top with a score of 3,107. Yes, there are higher scores out there, but those represent overclocks, and sometimes heavy ones with LN2 cooling.

What about the Core i9-14900KS? In theory, that should score a little bit higher since it sports faster clock speeds almost across the board (and certainly at the top end at 6.2GHz versus 6GHz), compared to the Core i9-13900KS. Its comparatively low availability in the wild is likely why it's not included in this chart.

Looking at the data that is available, however, shows the Ryzen 9 9900X scoring around 9.5% higher than the Core i9-13900KS in the single-core test, and over 16% higher than the Ryzen 7 7900X (2,925) based on Zen 4.

The multi-core score isn't quite as impressive, though still very good overall—based on the average scores, it would slide in between the Core i9-13900KF (19,949) and Ryzen 9 7950X3D (19,608). It also outpaces the Ryzen 7 7900X (17,849) by nearly 11%.

This is the only showing for the Ryzen 9 9900X on Geekbench so far, which is an important caveat. Likewise, it's not known if this benchmark run was made with any PBO features enabled. Looking at it from a high-level overview, however, this is a promising leak. We'll have to wait and see if it holds up.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), geekbench, zen 5, ryzen 9 9900x
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment