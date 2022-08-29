New AMD Zen 4 7000-Series Pricing Leaks Surface Alongside Staggered Shipment Dates
The pricing of AMD’s launch salvo Ryzen 7000 processors has been leaked. We expect four new Zen 4 processors priced between $299 to $799 to become official shortly. Interestingly, in some additional pre-launch claims, we hear the delay between processor and motherboard availability will be almost two weeks. AMD’s "together we advance_PCs” event is scheduled for 7pm EST today, so we should see this pre-launch leaked pricing and availability data confirmed, or perhaps not. We hope today's motherboard launch delay report is not true, as it will leave potential buyers in limbo.
The Zen 4 CPUs, which will be unveiled this evening and will pioneer the AMD Ryzen 7000 series for desktops, are said to be the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. We have a list of the specs you should expect here. In summary, the top-end Ryzen 9 7950X offers 16C/32T, boosts to 5.7GHz, eats up to 170W, and costs $799, according to the leak. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 7900X boasts 12C/24T, and costs $549. The Ryzen 7 7700X with 8C/16T is said to cost $449, and lastly, the Ryzen 5 7600X with 6C/12T is priced at $299, according to WCCFTech’s sources.
The processors are manufactured by TSMC on its N5 process. They feature new Zen 4 cores and decent boost clock uplifts – though with some power draw increases, too – which look very respectable. However, the upgrades will have to make an impression in real-world use for them to successfully battle against Intel Raptor Lake. With the next generation of CPUs, Intel will have a budget advantage, as people can hold on to their Alder Lake motherboards / memory. AMD is moving to a brand-new socket after multiple generations with AM4 and to DDR5, so Ryzen 7000 upgrades are going to involve a weighty investment.
So, when can you buy a Zen 4 processor and motherboard? The answer, again according to the rumor mill, is kind of topsy-turvy. The quartet of processors mentioned above will be available at retail from Sept 15, says WCCFTech. However, the first AM5 motherboards, based upon the X670/E chipset, won’t be available until 12 days later – with an availability date of Sept 27 tipped by the source. There won’t be a very long delay for the more affordable AMD B650/E motherboards to become available this generation. According to the source, B650 boards will be released starting from October 10.
Please stay tuned for our coverage of the major news from AMD’s "together we advance_PCs” event, viewable live on the AMD YouTube channel.