CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Get A Surprise Performance Boost With These Features Enabled

by Zak KillianTuesday, October 04, 2022, 02:35 PM EDT
amd ryzen 7000 in socket 1
Mitigations for the major security flaws that we keep discovering over the last few years have had significant performance implications for older hardware. (Convenient for the manufacturers, that.) It turns out that on the newest hardware, while certain workloads are still negatively-impacted, Ryzen 7000 series processors actually run slightly better with mitigations enabled.

geomean of all test results
Phoronix ran over 120 tests in Linux on a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU across four variations: the default, secure configuration, disabling either variant of Spectre mitigations individually, and finally with all mitigations disabled. The "mitigations=off" parameter actually disables quite a few security features, but in their testing, it was noticeably slower than the default, mitigations-enabled setting on the Zen 4 CPU for most benchmarks.

mitigations losses on zen 4

A few tests do still show big gains from disabling mitigations. These are primarily tests that involve a lot of disk I/O, such as the OSBench Create Files test and the Apache HTTP Server 200 test. Those tests both gained over 10% performance from disabling mitigations.

mitigations gains on zen 4
This is just the top; there are way more tests than this that favor default settings.

However, most of the rest of the benchmarks that Phoronix tested show gains of anywhere from a 2% advantage all the way up to 42% when running with mitigations enabled. This is a frankly shocking result, as the conventional wisdom is that these security features should be harming performance.

Phoronix doesn't offer an explanation for this behavior, but does suggest that AMD may have optimized the CPU in some way for the behavior with mitigations on. The site advises users with Ryzen 7000 processors to leave mitigations enabled for best performance. It would be interesting to see if this advice applies to Windows, as well.
Tags:  AMD, security, (nasdaq:amd), zen 4, ryzen 7000 series
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment