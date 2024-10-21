AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Specs Revealed By Motherboard Maker As Retail Listings Appear





We all know it's only a matter of time before AMD gets around to giving its Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors the 3D V-cache treatment. For anyone who needs proof, just look at the mountain of leaks of rumors, the latest of which comes from multiple sources—a motherboard maker and at least two retail store listings indicating that a Ryzen 7 9800X3D is on the horizon.





Starting with the motherboard maker, Maxsun, a Chinese company that is a longtime subsidiary of Shangke Group (since 1994), posted a CPU support list for a socket AM5 motherboard. If you scroll down to the final set of entries, you'll see the Ryzen 9000 series listed, one of which is an unreleased "Ryzen 9 9800X3D" model. Have a look...













This is almost definitely a typo, in that the 9800X3D is likely to be a Ryzen 7 model like the previous generation Ryzen 7 7800X3D , and not a Ryzen 9 chip as indicated. Typo aside, the CPU support list (PDF) reveals a 4.7GHz base clock, 96MB of L3 cache, and a 120W TDP.





The specs are in line with previous leaks, including another recent one suggesting that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D can maintain a 5.2GHz all-core boost clock when being hammered by Cinebench R23.





Compared to the Ryzen 7 9700X (because a 9800X does not exist), the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's reported 4.8GHz base clock is significantly higher—by 900MHz. Of course, the 9700X is a 65W part, so the clock discrepancy is certainly plausible. The specs also suggest that AMD will be tacking on an additional 64MB of L3 cache to the base 32MB of L3 cache, for 96MB total.









In addition to the CPU support list, more credible leaks have emerged, including a pair of retail listings. One comes from ShopBLT, which has the Ryzen 7 9800X3D listed for $542.62 , and the other one comes from Tech-America where the chip is listed for $484





The latter price point is probably more reflective of what to expect, considering that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D launched at $449. Street prices ended up being higher, though it currently goes for $449 on Amazon . Meanwhile, the non-X3D Ryzen 7 9700X can be found for $326.75 on Amazon , as another point of reference.



