AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Listed Early As Retailers Jump The Gun





AMD will introduce it first Zen 5 processor(s) with 3D V-cache bolted on in about a week and a half—specifically, on November 7, 2024—but while we still have to wait a little bit, some retailers have gone live with listings ahead of schedule. In each case, the retail listing points to a single Ryzen 9000X3D model, that being the oft-rumored Ryzen 7 9800X3D.







Speculation is that AMD will announce a lone 3D V-cache model first, followed by more SKUs sometime after the initial introduction of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Officially, AMD has been mostly mum on the subject, though it did tease the pending X3D launch on November 7, saying in a banner image that "next-gen gaming is almost here" while simultaneously slashing up to $50 off the price of its regular Ryzen 9000 series processors as part of an early holiday promotion.





Unofficially, that lone model will be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, if a pile of leaks and rumors are to be believed. And they should be, given that we can now add a couple of retail listings to the mix. One of the listings originates from Inida, a retailer in Lithuania.









The listing shows the Ryzen 7 9800X3D priced at €557.31 with VAT (21%), which converts to around $603.02 in US currency. Take VAT out of the equation and the converted price drops to around $481. That's probably closer to what we can expect (more on that in a moment).





There was also a second retail listing (past tense), which has since been removed but not before the folks at Videocardz could spy the details . It originated from PC21.fr, a big French retailer that showed the Ryzen 7 9800X3D priced at €556.27 with VAT and €463.56 without VAT. In US currency, those values covert to around $601.89 and $501.58, respectively.





To put those prices into perspective, here are the launch MSRPs and current street prices for AMD's non-X3D Ryzen 9000 processors...

Ryzen 9 9950X: $649 launch MSRP, $599 at Best Buy



Ryzen 9 9900X: $499 launch MSRP, $429 at Amazon

Ryzen 7 9700X: $359 launch MSRP, $324.74 at Amazon

Ryzen 5 9600X: $279 launch MSRP, $249 at Amazon Ryzen 7 7800X3D launched at $449 and currently streets for $476.76 at Amazon. It's certainly possible that AMD raises the price of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in comparison to the launch price of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but we'd be surprised if it was a significant markup, if at all. A $499 launch in the US feels about right to us, especially with AMD's recent holiday promotion price cuts for non-X3D models in play. Meanwhile, the previous generationlaunched at $449 and currentlyat Amazon. It's certainly possible that AMD raises the price of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in comparison to the launch price of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but we'd be surprised if it was a significant markup, if at all. A $499 launch in the US feels about right to us, especially with AMD's recent holiday promotion price cuts for non-X3D models in play.

Stay tuned, it won't be long until we have final confirmation.









