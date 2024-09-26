AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Gaming CPU Launch Allegedly Revealed
One big reason for this may be the desire for 3D V-cache chips, as the current Ryzen 7 7800X3D seems to be the a popular choice for gaming enthusiasts. It appears the call may have been heard, with the rumored Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip from AMD. Those chugging away with Ryzen 7000 CPUs that are focused more on productivity also did not have much reason to upgrade. The Ryzen 7000 platform already came feature-rich, with DDR5 and all of the accouterments that you will find with Ryzen 9000. The lackluster performance upgrade for the newer chips did not help, either.
The Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X also got lukewarm reviews, in part because of their lower power limits. AMD responded by upping their TDP from 65 watts to 105 watts, and made it official by providing warranty coverage for the new power limits.
Chiphell leaker zhangzhonghao gleamed some information from Gigabyte's latest X870 AMD motherboards, which contained hints for the new Ryzen 9000 X3D chips. The most exciting is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, if the predecessor is any indicator for its success. We should also see a Ryzen 9 9900X3D and 9950X3D, but historically enthusiasts have preferred the former for gaming rigs. Having the ability to have both exceptional gaming performance and workstation prowess is a feature some will appreciate, however.
A potential release date for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be this fall, sometime in late October or potentially early November (we've seen conflicting claims). The Ryzen 9 9900X3D and 9950X3D will likely come sometime after in 2025, as they differ in some ways from the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with their higher core counts and features.
Along with the release of new X870 chipset motherboards, enthusiasts may be happy with the new 3D V-cache chips. This may improve sales from the initial slow release of Ryzen 9000. The new X3D chips will also work on older AMD motherboards that support AM5, as a simple BIOS update and drop-in upgrade.