AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Battles Alder Lake In Multiple Benchmark Leaks





A flurry of benchmark results have recently been unearthed, purportedly from PC systems featuring retail versions of AMD’s yet-to-be-released Ryzen 7 7700X processors. We have both CPU-Z and Geekbench 5 sysinfo reveals, and test results, for the yet to be launched ‘ Raphael ’ chip. In the tests, the Zen 4 architecture processor from AMD achieves very respectable scores. In single threaded CPU-Z tests, for example, the new 7700X outpaces the previous-gen flagship Ryzen 9 5950X by over 20%. That is an impressive uplift, but please remember to add a pinch of salt to these preliminary benchmark leaks.





Continuing with CPU-Z for now, a validated result from a supposed AMD Ryzen 7 7700X was uploaded a few hours ago, which has since been taken down. The screenshots confirm this processor to be an 8C/16T chip, built on 5nm technology, as per official launch info. In CPU-Z it hit a boost speed of 5.4 GHz during testing.







In the built-in CPU-Z single- (1T) and multi-threaded (nT) tests the new Zen 4 chip scored 774 and 8,381, respectively. In the intro, we mentioned that the 1T score was over 20% faster than the current gen higher-echelon 5950X, which is impressive. However, the older AMD chip has 32 threads, compared to the newcomer’s 16, and so comfortably outpaces it in nT tests with a score of 11,841.







For another reference point, the popular Intel ‘ Alder Lake ’ Core i9-12900K scores 817 in 1T tests and 8,279 in nT tests. In other words, one of AMD’s next gen second rung consumer CPUs is giving Intel’s current flagship a run for its money.





Moving along to the Geekbench 5 results, we see that a supposed Asus system with a Ryzen 7 7700X and ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard was put through some testing. The Raphael chip scored 2,209 points in the 1T test, and 14,459 points in the nT tests in Geekbench.







For consistency, let us use the same comparison data points to put these Geekbench scores into performance perspective. AMD’s current gen Ryzen 9 5950X can muster 1,684 in 1T, and 16,487 in nT tests in Geekbench. The 7700X is a clear winner in single-threaded workloads (again) and gets quite close in multi-threaded tasks (despite its rival’s double thread count).







Intel’s Core i9-12900K achieves 1,990 in 1T tests, and 17,303 in nT tests in Geekbench. Interestingly, the Raphael Ryzen 7 chip turns the tables on the previous CPU-Z results comparison, pulling ahead in 1T tests. The Intel chip has a strong lead in Geekbench’s mix of multithreaded tasks.









