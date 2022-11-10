AMD Ryzen 7 7700 And Ryzen 5 7600 Non-X 65W CPUs Break Cover With These Specs





Officially, the Zen 4 stack currently sits four CPUs high. Starting at the top we have the flagship 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 7950X , followed by the 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 7900X, 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 7700X, and finally the 6-core/12-thread Ryzen 5 7600X. It's a solid lineup to kick off the Ryzen 7000 series party, but you can bet that more SKUs are coming. Two of them—Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600—have made an early cameo.





These two unofficial additions are notable for a few reasons. First, the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 lack the "X" designation that accompanies the existing four desktop CPU models. That doesn't mean you can't overclock them—AMD has done overclockers a solid by keeping the multiplier unlocked on both X and non-X models.





Instead, non-X CPUs typically have slightly lower clocks than their X counterparts. For example, the Ryzen 5 5600 sports a 3.5GHz base clock and 4.4GHz boost clock, while the Ryzen 5 5600X features a 3.7GHz base clock (200MHz faster) and a 4.7GHz boost clock (300MHz faster).

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Specs According To SiSoftware SANDRA

We don't have to guess at the base clocks and some other specs of the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600, not if the leaked listings in SiSoftware's SANDRA database are accurate. Here's a look at the Ryzen 7 7700...







Source: SiSoftware SANDRA









According to the database entry, the Ryzen 7 7700 is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 3.2GHz base clock, 32MB of L3 cache, 8GB of L2 cache, and a 65W TDP. There's no mention of the boost clock, unfortunately.





The Ryzen 7 7700X, meanwhile, is also an 8-core/16-thread processor with 32MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache, but it sports a 4.5GHz base clock and 5.4GHz boost clock. So there's a significant gap in the base clock at the very least, which could either be a result of the much lower TDP (65W versus 105W TDP) or not representative of final specs (if this is an early engineering sample). SANDRA could also be misreading the specs—we'll have to wait and see.



AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Specs According To SiSoftware SANDRA



Source: SiSoftware SANDRA







Looking at the other leaked listing, SiSofware's SANDRA database seemingly exposes the not-yet-announced Ryzen 5 7600. If the listing is accurate, this will be a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock, 32MB of L3 cache, 6MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP.





Again, no boost clock is mentioned, and the base clock is significantly lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X, which sports a 4.7GHZ base clock, 5.3GHz boost clock, the same cache allotment, and a 105W TDP.





It will be interesting to see how pricing shakes out when these find their way to market. AMD is in a dogfight with Intel and its Raptor Lake CPUs when it comes to bang-for-buck propositions, especially with Zen 4 going all-in with DDR5 memory.



