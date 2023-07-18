AMD Ryzen 5 7600X And Starfield Bundle Is Just $199 And Other Great CPU Deals





We've seen processor pricing undergo a series of price cuts (via sales) over the past few weeks and months, but one bargain that really stands out is AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X. That's because the 6-core/12-thread chip based on Zen 4 is selling for its lowest price ever, plus you can score a free copy of Starfield when it releases in September.





Ryzen 5 7600X for $199.99 at Best Buy. It was also listed at Amazon for a bit at the same price, but has since gone back up (to $244.99 at the time of this writing if choosing the sold and shipped by Amazon option). This deal brings the price $100 below the original MSRP and $50 below the recent price cut (AMD sells the 7600X for $249 in its webstore). You can find thefor. It was also listed atfor a bit at the same price, but has since gone back up (to $244.99 at the time of this writing if choosing the sold and shipped by Amazon option). This deal brings the price $100 below the original MSRP and $50 below the recent price cut (AMD sells the 7600X for $249 in its webstore).





This is a fantastic chip to build a modest gaming PC around. The 6-core/12-thread chunk of silicon sports a 4.7GHz base clock, 5.3GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 105W default TDP. At a penny shy of $200 and with a free game tossed into the mix, this is a relatively cost-effective way to step into Zen 4 territory. Just be advised that you'll need an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory.





Here's how pricing looks on AMD's other Zen 4 CPUs...