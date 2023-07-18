CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X And Starfield Bundle Is Just $199 And Other Great CPU Deals

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:26 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series retail box and CPU on a gray gradient background.
We've seen processor pricing undergo a series of price cuts (via sales) over the past few weeks and months, but one bargain that really stands out is AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X. That's because the 6-core/12-thread chip based on Zen 4 is selling for its lowest price ever, plus you can score a free copy of Starfield when it releases in September.

You can find the Ryzen 5 7600X for $199.99 at Best Buy. It was also listed at Amazon for a bit at the same price, but has since gone back up (to $244.99 at the time of this writing if choosing the sold and shipped by Amazon option). This deal brings the price $100 below the original MSRP and $50 below the recent price cut (AMD sells the 7600X for $249 in its webstore).

This is a fantastic chip to build a modest gaming PC around. The 6-core/12-thread chunk of silicon sports a 4.7GHz base clock, 5.3GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 105W default TDP. At a penny shy of $200 and with a free game tossed into the mix, this is a relatively cost-effective way to step into Zen 4 territory. Just be advised that you'll need an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory.

Here's how pricing looks on AMD's other Zen 4 CPUs...
Not all of those are on sale though pricing overall looks pretty good across the stack.

Hand holding an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.

If you don't need to have the latest and greatest technologies available, you can build one heck of a fast gaming PC around last generation's Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a chip we declared to be the king of PC gaming when we reviewed it last year. It's available for $299.99 on Amazon (save $149.01).

This is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3.4GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 96MB of L3 cache. That latter specification is its ace in the hole for gaming, as AMD piled on stacked 3D V-cache to help the CPU excel at gaming.

The other upshot is that it's a cheaper platform to build around, that being socket AM4 and DDR4 memory. Of course, the tradeoff is that you limit your upgrade path. Otherwise, the bang-for-buck on this one is tough to beat.

Here are some more Zen 3 bargains...
Intel Core CPU on a blue background.

Prefer an Intel build instead? Prices have dropped on some Raptor Lake CPUs as well, including the Core i9-13900K—it's available for $409.99 at Amazon (save $220). This is a 24-core/32-thread processor comprised of 8 P-cores clocked at up to 5.8GHz and 16 E-cores running at up to 4.3GHz. It also has 36MB of L3 cache.

Here are a few more Raptor Lake options...
This is not a full list of available CPUs and you'll find multiple variants of the some of the models. Bear in mind that the "K" designation means it features an unlocked multiplier for overclocking, while the "F" designation denotes that it lacks an iGPU.
