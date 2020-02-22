This AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Deal Hits Low $99 To Power Your Budget Gaming Rig





If you're looking for a potent processor to power your budget gaming rig, we've got a pretty compelling deal in store for you today from MicroCenter . The retailer is well-known for its excellent deals on AMD Ryzen processors, and the latest on Ryzen 5 2600X is no exception.

The Ryzen 5 2600X originally had a retail price of $209.99, but can be regularly found these days for $149 or lower. Amazon, for example, is selling the Ryzen 5 2600X for $137, but MicroCenter takes the cake with an incredibly low $99.99 price tag.

To take advantage of this pricing, you'll need a brick and mortar MicroCenter location nearby, as the retailer will not ship it to you. You can either walk into the store and pick one up off the shelf yourself, or order it online for in-store pickup and have it waiting on you when you arrive. Either option will get you the discounted $99.99 pricing.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with Wraith Spire Cooler -- $99.99 @ MicroCenter

The Ryzen 5 2600X is based on AMD's 12nm Zen+ (Pinnacle Ridge) architecture and will work in the latest AMD X570 motherboards. It's a 6-core/12-thread processor with a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boost clock of 4.25GHz.

Being that this is a retail-boxed processor, it comes with a 3-year warranty and AMD's Wraith Spire cooler. The stock cooler is good for some mild overclocking, but if you want to crank up some insane speeds, you might want to get a beefier heatsink. We should also note that MicroCenter is offering a further $20 discount if you purchase the Ryzen 5 2600X with an eligible motherboard.