AMD Ryzen 3 3300X And 3100 CPUs Spotted Targeting Sub-$150 Domination At 4.3GHz





Few people would disagree that AMD is absolutely killing it in practically every CPU segment, including the desktop, laptop, and server. But like a race car driver who zoomed past the competition, you don't let your foot off the gas if you want to keep the momentum going. As it applies in the CPU space, AMD is apparently gearing up to launch a couple of budget processors with impressive specifications.





Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100. Assuming these come to fruition, they would rank as the first Ryzen 3 parts based on AMD's latest generation Nothing has been formally introduced yet, but prominent leaker @momomo_us seems to have the skinny on two unreleased processors, those being theand. Assuming these come to fruition, they would rank as the first Ryzen 3 parts based on AMD's latest generation Zen 2 CPU architecture





According to the information gathered, the Ryzen 3 3300X is a 4-core/8-thread chip clocked at up to 4.3GHz. It also features 18MB of cache and a 65W TDP. Those are respectable specifications for sure, considering Zen 2 underpins the design. It will also be interesting to see what kind of overclocking headroom might exist.





The Ryzen 3 3100, meanwhile, is also a 4-core/8-thread processor, but with a 3.9GHz boost clock. Otherwise, it has the same cache (18MB) and TDP (65W) arrangement as the Ryzen 3 3300X. It might also have some overclocking headroom, though obviously we can't know for sure until these slices of silicon actually release.





This brings us to pricing. There is no mention of how much either chip will cost, but we can make some educated guess, based on what already exists. Here's a rundown...

Ryzen 9 3900X (12 cores / 24 threads): $437.49, Amazon

$437.49, Amazon Ryzen 7 3800X (8 cores / 16 threads): $292.15, Amazon

$292.15, Amazon Ryzen 5 3600 (6 cores / 12 threads): $169.50, Amazon

$169.50, Amazon Ryzen 3 3300X (4 cores / 8 threads): ~$140?

~$140? Ryzen 3 3300 (4 cores / 8 threads): ~$110? That's not an all-inclusive list of Zen 2 processors, but a sample of the least expensive options in the Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 5 families (not including the Ryzen 5 3500X , which is only available in China).

For additional reference, the previous generation Ryzen 3 2300X offers up 4 cores and 4 threads at 3.5GHz to 4GHz, 10MB of total cache, and a 65W TDP. It's hard to find now (and kind of always has been, in the US), but sold for around $180 to $190 when it was available. The Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3300 will undoubtedly be cheaper, as the Ryzen 5 3600 and above already occupy the $170 and up space.

In any event, this could end up as great options for budget builds.










