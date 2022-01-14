AMD Renoir-X Ryzen 4000 CPU Specs Leak As Entry-Level Showdown With Intel Looms





AMD's current desktop processors with graphics are the Ryzen 5000G series, codenamed Cezanne. Those chips pair powerful Zen 3 CPU cores with aged-but-still-potent Vega graphics, and make a solid foundation for a system that can serve almost any desktop use-case, including casual gaming—as long as you don't expect too much from the iGPU.

As it stands, AMD really doesn't have anything to respond with in the low end market. However, if a recent rumor from frequent Chinese leakster Enthusiastic Citizens is accurate, the company might be cooking up some sort of a response. Posting on Bilibili—which is sort of like a Chinese YouTube, for those unfamiliar—Mr. Citizens lays out the specifications for three of the supposed "Renoir-X" CPUs that are reportedly on the way.





Automatically translated from Chinese by Google.



To translate, Enthusiastic Citizens is claiming that we'll see a Ryzen 7 4700, a Ryzen 5 4600, and a Ryzen 3 4300 soon. The Ryzen 7 chip will have the full complement of eight cores and 8MB of L3 cache, while the Ryzen 5 model will drop two cores, but otherwise be unchanged. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 4300 will lose a further two cores as well as half of its L3 cache, but might come with a slightly higher base clock. These chips will purportedly be pared down from AMD's Renoir silicon to create "Renoir-X".





A diagram of the Renoir APU. (click to enlarge)







Enthusiastic Citizens notes that the model numbers in his information are just his own guesses, but that the specifications should be correct. In another post, he also specifies the TDP of these processors at 65W, which is typical for AMD's mainstream desktop CPUs. When asked by another Bilibili poster what exactly the point of these releases would be at this late stage, Mr. Citizens replies that they'll be cheap and that they'll clear out old silicon inventory that AMD's been holding onto.











Being that Renoir's CPU cores are from the older Zen 2 generation, rather than Zen 3, we find it hard to believe these parts will be compelling purchases compared even to AMD's own Ryzen 3000 processors, to say nothing of Intel's lower-end Alder Lake models. (There is a certain irony to enjoy in that a "4000" processor might be cheaper than a "3000" processor.) Still, as the old saying goes, "there are no bad products, just bad prices."

