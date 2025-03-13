AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Reference Card Spotted In The Wild, Is A Release Imminent?





Both AMD Reference Edition and Founders Edition GPUs from NVIDIA can be hard to track down, as not all retailers will carry them. They also seem to be highly desired and sell out fairly quickly, and in the latter stages of the GPU's existence, they can be even more difficult to track down.



It will be great news if these are coming, but typically they would release simultaneously at the launch of the product. This generation of GPUs seem to have a lot of quirky occurrences, however. NVIDIA has delayed the release of its GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition model to late March, even though the RTX 5070 has already been released.

The design of the AMD Reference Edition GPUs are often desirable as well, for many reasons. First, the form factor is usually a reasonably sized design, which can fit in many smaller cases. For example, the Reference Edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX could easily fit into a mini-itx enclosure, while its third party variants may not be able to (depending on the model). Secondly, it often has a very minimalist and monochromatic design, which can compliment almost any build with simplicity. AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT would have the base specifications, and perform on par with most offerings on the market. If they actually existed (outside of leaked prototypes), that is. Highly overclocked models of these GPUs exist in third party trim, but at a larger form factors and typically higher costs for what usually amount to just modest gains.





AMD has already said it's not planning to release its own Radeon RX 9070 / 9070 XT cards, so this is almost definitely a prototype (assuming it's real).