AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT And 9070 Leaked Stock Status Will Make Gamers Grin
The big issue with GPUs releases thus far has been the disappointingly low inventory levels across all SKUs of NVIDIA GPUs. NVIDIA even launched a priority access program to give some gamers a chance at buying a GeForce RTX 50 series GPU. That has been compounded with the fact that prices on custom models by many of its add-in board (AIB) have already increased only a mere few weeks after launch, due to these shortages and tariffs.
In a post on X, the folks at Hardware Unboxed claim that if the Radeon RX 9070 XT sells out shortly after launch, it would mean that retailers sold more 9070 XT cards than the entirely of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series lineup.
NVIDIA's first response that falls within this range will be the GeForce RTX 5070, which we currently do not know how its inventory levels will be at launch on March 5th. Price and MSRP for both AMD and NVIDIA on paper are one thing ,but real world pricing has shown to vary considerably. Early launch gremlins and technical issues have also plagued many launches previously. NVIDIA has stated that some of its new GPUs have missing ROPs, for example, leading to reduced performance.
AMD needs a successful launch on many different levels for it to gain more market share over NVIDIA's current dominant lead. The pricing needs to remain close to MSRP, the inventory needs to be adequate, and performance as expected.
AMD has stated in the past that it plans to focus on the mid-range and lower-high end to appeal to the mass market. This is a smart move, because developers will then have more incentive to optimize for AMD and it creates an environment of better drivers and software. AMD's RDNA 4 has some impressive elements, such as FSR 4, so we're hoping for positive outcomes from the competition between AMD and NVIDIA for gamers.