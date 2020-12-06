CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSunday, December 06, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Spied Again In New Benchmark Leak Prior To This Week's Launch

GPU compare
The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT launch is just over the horizon on December 8th. As we wait for official details to come out, some intriguing benchmarks have now been spotted online by a keen Twitter user. While the benchmarks show the 6900 XT neck and neck with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, there is a catch, so we may not be getting the full story.

First noticed by leaker and data scavenger @TUM_APISAK on Twitter, an Ashes of the Singularity (AOTS) benchmark has surfaced with a Radeon RX 6900 XT running the Crazy_1080p preset. The RX 6900 XT system scored 10100 points, with the average FPS sitting around 102FPS, as shown by the image below.
6900xt aots bench
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AOTS Benchmark

We can compare this data to another system with the same specs, but with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 swapped in. Again, on the Crazy_1080p preset, the NVIDIA system scored 10,400 points with an average framerate around 105FPS throughout the benchmarks. However, this sort of comparison is a little bit disingenuous, as Ashes of the Singularity is a CPU-bound game.
rtx3090 aots bench
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 AOTS Benchmark

Being CPU-bound means that even though a CPU may be fast, the GPU is faster, which can cause issues for gamers or people running benchmarks. As Jacques van Rhyn at the Microsoft DirectX blog explains, “the GPU is able to make quick work of the instructions it is given, which means there are times during which the GPU is idle” and then “the frame rate is being limited by how fast the CPU is able to generate instructions for the GPU.” This is where the term “bottlenecking” comes into play, as the CPU is bottlenecking the GPU.

While the information that is slowly trickling out is interesting, it is hard to make direct comparisons of GPUs in CPU-bound games. The takeaway from the data, though, is that the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT is not significantly falling behind the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. If the AMD card were significantly behind, we would have a different story on our hands. Ultimately, the AOTS benchmarks do not show the GPUs' full power, so we will have to wait and see what other benchmarks come out in the following days for a fuller picture.

Tags:  AMD, GPU, (nasdaq:amd), radeon-rx-6900-xt

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms