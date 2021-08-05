A Leaked AMD Radeon RX 6000 Navi 21 GPU With 8GB GDDR6 Has Us Puzzled

And here's how the mobile RDNA 2 family lines up...

Radeon RX 6800M (12GB GDDR6): Navi 22 XTM

Navi 22 XTM Radeon RX 6700M (12GB GDDR6): Navi 22

Navi 22 Radeon RX 6600M (8GB GDDR6): Navi 23

Prominent leaker Komachi spotted the benchmark leak and may have some inside knowledge, though if so, they are not sharing it. The fact that they felt compelled to tweet it out, however, hints that there is more to the story than UserBenchmark just misreading the specifications.





Being an otherwise last-gen platform, the most likely explanation is an earlier prototype—maybe AMD toyed around with the idea of launching a Radeon RX 6800 with half the amount of memory. Otherwise, there is not a whole lot that makes sense. We could still see a Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) slip into the lineup with 8GB of memory, but building it around a Navi 21 GPU would be odd at best.





This could also be a mobile kit being tested on a desktop platform, but again, the combination of Navi 21 with 8GB of memory does not neatly fit within the existing lineup. Prototypes can be weird that way, though, so who knows.





We'll have to wait and see what, if anything, this turns out to be. In the meantime, consider us stumped.

