Alleged AMD Navi 22 RDNA 2 Ethereum Mining Card Spied With 10GB GDDR6





Late last month, we saw the first images of an alleged Navi 21-based RDNA 2 cryptocurrency mining card. Although we couldn't determine what exact GPU was being used, Navi 21-based Radeon RX cards have Ethereum hash rates ranging from 61 MH/s for the Radeon RX 6800 to 65 MH/s for the Radeon RX 6900 XT

Now, another dedicated RDNA 2 cryptomining card has appeared, and it's apparently based on the Navi 22 GPU. Navi 22 is used in the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card for those unfamiliar with AMD's GPU nomenclature. According to the information provided alongside the images, this card features a passive, fanless cooling system and we spy an XFX logo above the PCIe 4.0 connector. For those keeping scores, the Navi 21 mining card that we previously saw was also XFX-branded.





The desktop Radeon RX 6700 XT cards come with 2,560 stream processors, a 192-bit memory interface, and 12GB of GDDR6. However, Videocardz also obtained a CPU-Z screenshot of the card that shows 2,304 stream processors, a 160-bit memory interface, and 10GB of GDDR6 memory for this Navi 21 mining card.

That leads us to believe that XFX is more closely aligned with the Radeon RX 6700M, which features identical GPU specifications. Or, as has been speculated, this might be the [still unreleased] Radeon RX 6700. The XFX card features dual 8-pin power connectors, just like the previously-seen Navi 21 variant.

Alleged Ethereum mining performance was also provided, with the XFX card delivering a hash rate of 39.06 MH/sec.

The appearance of these two XFX mining cards -- one Navi 21-based, one Navi 22-based -- is quite intriguing. Possibly, where's there's smoke, there's fire regarding the dedicated mining market for AMD and its board partners. After all, NVIDIA has found a way to attack this market with is CMP HX family so it makes sense that AMD would counter. However, we're still waiting to see these XFX Ethereum mining cards make an appearance in the retail market.