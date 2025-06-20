AMD Radeon Driver Leaks Ryzen 5 9600X3D And More Unreleased CPUs





AMD continues to flesh out its lineup of gaming processors with 3D V-Cache bolted on, with the current focus on releasing more affordable models at the lower end of the spectrum. We saw this earlier in the month when a new Ryzen 5 5500X3D chip for socket AM4 owners was added to AMD's database, and now there's a Ryzen 5 9600X3D in sight for socket AM5.





The Ryzen 5 9600X3D not yet listed in AMD's database, but it is as close to official as it can get without a formal announcement. How so? AMD references the chip in the 'Radeon Product Compatibility' section of the release notes for its latest Radeon SI driver. It also highlights a handful of Ryzen 9000 Pro processors for business clients.





The release notes don't reveal any specifications for the Ryzen 5 9600X3D (or any of the Pro additions), such as core counts, clock speeds, and the amount of L3 cache. However, we can make some reasonable assumptions based on the SKU.





It's likely to be based on the Ryzen 5 9600X we reviewed last year, which is a 6-core/12-thread chip based on Zen 5 . The regular 9600X sports a 3.9GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, 6MB of L2 cache, and 32MB of L2 cache (for 38MB of total cache), and has a 65W TDP.





There are two other consumer desktop X3D models within the Zen 5 family. They include...