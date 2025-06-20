CATEGORIES
AMD Radeon Driver Leaks Ryzen 5 9600X3D And More Unreleased CPUs

by Paul LillyFriday, June 20, 2025, 09:05 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen processor (closeup render).
AMD continues to flesh out its lineup of gaming processors with 3D V-Cache bolted on, with the current focus on releasing more affordable models at the lower end of the spectrum. We saw this earlier in the month when a new Ryzen 5 5500X3D chip for socket AM4 owners was added to AMD's database, and now there's a Ryzen 5 9600X3D in sight for socket AM5.

The Ryzen 5 9600X3D not yet listed in AMD's database, but it is as close to official as it can get without a formal announcement. How so? AMD references the chip in the 'Radeon Product Compatibility' section of the release notes for its latest Radeon SI driver. It also highlights a handful of Ryzen 9000 Pro processors for business clients.

Here's a look...

Screenshot of the Radeon Product Compatibiltiy section of AMD's Radeon SI driver release notes.

The release notes don't reveal any specifications for the Ryzen 5 9600X3D (or any of the Pro additions), such as core counts, clock speeds, and the amount of L3 cache. However, we can make some reasonable assumptions based on the SKU.

It's likely to be based on the Ryzen 5 9600X we reviewed last year, which is a 6-core/12-thread chip based on Zen 5. The regular 9600X sports a 3.9GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, 6MB of L2 cache, and 32MB of L2 cache (for 38MB of total cache), and has a 65W TDP.

There are two other consumer desktop X3D models within the Zen 5 family. They include...
  • Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 12C/24T, 4.4GHz to 5.5GHz, 12MB L2, 128MB L3, 120W TDP, $599 MSRP
  • Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 8C/16T, 4.7GHz to 5.2GHz, 8MB L2, 96MB L3, 120W TDP, $479 MSRP
The Ryzen 9 9900X3D gives us the best point of reference because there's a regular Ryzen 9 9900X to compare against (whereas there is not Ryzen 7 9800X to compare the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to). Those two chips are closely aligned, with the only difference being a 100MHz slower boost clock and twice the amount of L3 cache.

That's not to say AMD will follow the exact same formula for the Ryzen 5 9600X3D, but we'd be surprised if the specifications differed dramatically, outside of the additional second-generation 3D V-Cache, which will probably bring the total amount of L3 cache to 96MB (versus 32MB on the 9600X).

It will also be interesting to see where pricing lands. As a general point of reference, the Ryzen 5 9600X carries a $279 MSRP (currently listed for $178.99 on Amazon).

The release notes (credit to X user MelodicWarrior for spotting the entries) also highlight a handful of upcoming Ryzen 9000 Pro models, including the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945, Ryzen 7 Pro 9745, Ryzen 5 Pro 9645, and Ryzen 5 Pro 9400.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 5 9600x3d
