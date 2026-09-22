AMD Joins NVIDIA In Elite $1 Trillion Club As Wall Street Bets Big On AI

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su - Image: AMD

AMD hit a major financial milestone this week by crossing the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold for the first time in the company's long and storied history. Driven by a nearly 10% single-day surge, AMD shares reached a record high of $616.69 on Monday before closing at $615.52, capping off a rally that has seen the stock nearly triple in value since the start of the year.





The milestone places AMD in rare territory. The company is now the fourth U.S. semiconductor company to join the trillion-dollar club, following NVIDIA ($5.48 trillion), Broadcom ($1.73 trillion), and Micron ($1.18 trillion), the latter of which also saw its share price surge this year after disbanding its consumer-facing Crucial division to ride the AI wave and focus its efforts on more lucrative data center clients.





AMD is experiencing similar enthusiasm on Wall Street, stemming from its accelerating momentum in the AI sector. While NVIDIA has maintained a dominant grip on AI hardware, there is plenty of room in the market for multiple tech firms to feast.





AMD is crushing it in the data center - Image: AMD



Just as Micron has been able to capitalize on AI factory buildouts, so has AMD, as reflected in its most recent earnings report . During the second quarter of 2026, AMD saw its data center revenue more than double year-over-year to $6.7 billion. As we highlighted at the time, enterprise server hardware, including EPYC chips and Instinct accelerators , accounted for more than half (58%) of AMD's entire quarterly revenue.





To state the obvious, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su deemed it an "excellent quarter" with overall revenue hitting a record high of $11.5 billion for the quarter.





"We enter the second half with strong momentum as EPYC demand accelerates, Instinct deployments scale and Helios begins to ramp. More broadly, AI is driving a significant expansion in demand for compute across all of our markets, and our leadership portfolio and growing customer visibility position us exceptionally well to capture this expanding opportunity and deliver substantial revenue and earnings growth in the years ahead," Dr. Su said.





AMD also continues to chip away at Intel’s server footprint. It still has a long way to go, in terms of market share, but the rally to a $1 trillion market cap has AMD achieving the bragging rights ahead of its main rival, which currently sits at a $643.6 billion market cap.