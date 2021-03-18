AMD Will Not Artificially Limit RDNA 2 Crypto Mining Performance And Here's Why
On the other hand, the company has implemented a mining limiter on the newly released GeForce RTX 3060,which cuts the ETH hash rate in half (although that limiter was quickly defeated with a beta driver). With NVIDIA using a combination of hardware, BIOS, and driver tweaks to cripple mining performance -- and hence cut down on demand from that segment -- some are curious to know if AMD will go the same route in future RDNA 2 releases (and beyond).
The quick and simple answer is a resounding "no." According to AMD Director of Product Management Nish Neelalojanan, "[AMD] will not be blocking any workload, not just mining for that matter." While that is good news at face value, AMD doesn't exactly need to put an actual hardware/software limiter on GPUs like the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT to limit appeal. The company's design choices during development mean that RDNA 2 GPUs are a relatively poor choice from a performance/efficiency angle.
"RDNA was designed from the ground up for gaming, and RDNA 2 doubles up on this," added Neelalojanan during a Radeon RX 6700 XT pre-briefing that we attended. "Infinity Cache and a smaller bus width were carefully chosen to hit a very specific gaming hit rate. Mining specifically [scales with] higher bandwidth and bus width, so there are going to be limitations from an architectural level for mining."
We've already seen this first-hand with the Radeon RX 6700 XT's alleged ETH hash rate of just 43 MH/s, compared to 54 MH/s for the previous generation Radeon RX 5700 XT (RDNA). The Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT have ETH hash rates of 58.7 MH/s, 59 MH/s, and 60.38 MH/s, respectively. In comparison, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 are dialed in at 98 MH/s and 121.16 MH/s, respectively, according to Minerstat. So, dollar-for-dollar, it doesn't make sense to mine with an RDNA2 graphics card.
High-end graphics cards from both AMD and NVIDIA remain hard to obtain from retailers and sell at 2x to 3x their MSRP on third-party marketplaces. While NVIDIA's supply woes seem to be a combination of gamer and cryptocurrency mining demand, the RDNA 2 shortfall is likely to be driven overwhelmingly by gaming enthusiasts.