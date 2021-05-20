CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, May 20, 2021, 10:08 AM EDT

AMD Gaming Super Resolution Patented As True Competitor To NVIDIA DLSS

AMD Radeon Graphics Card
A newly published patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) highlights an intriguing "Gaming Super Resolution" technology on tap from AMD, that could potentially give NVIDIA and its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology a run for its money. While nothing is certain, the patent describes what could be part of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution scheme for its Radeon RX 6000 series.

These types of technologies essentially aim to upscale images with minimal to no loss in image quality, or even output better looking scenes at higher resolutions, while dramatically lessening the load on the GPU. We have already seen this with NVIDIA, and as we have stated before, the latest implementation (DLSS 2.0) works marvelously.

AMD has yet to respond with its own upscaling technology, though it has said its eventual FidelityFX Super Resolution will work with any game and not be wholly dependent on machine learning. At least in theory—an FAQ for Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition states that it will not be gaining specific support for AMD's Super Resolution "as it is not compatible with our rendering techniques." So, we'll have to wait and see how it actually pans out.

In its newly published Gaming Super Resolution patent, AMD talks about the pitfalls of conventional super resolution techniques, and appears to take an indirect shot at DLSS.

"Conventional super resolution techniques include a variety of conventional neural network architectures which perform super resolution by upscaling images using linear functions. These linear functions do not, however, utilize the advantages of other types of information (e.g., non-linear information), which typically results in blurry and/or corrupted images," AMD explains.

"In addition, conventional neural network architectures are generalizable and trained to operate without significant knowledge of an immediate problem. Other conventional super resolution techniques use deep learning approaches. The deep learning techniques do not, however, incorporate important aspects of the original image, resulting in lost color and lost detail information," AMD added.

AMD Gaming Super Resolution Patent Images
Source: AMD via USPTO

AMD's solution is to use a combination of linear and non-linear techniques to more efficiently super resolve images. According to AMD, its patented technology preserves the original image during the upscaling process, while improving the overall fidelity.

"A super resolution processing method is provided which improves processing performance. The method includes receiving an input image having a first resolution, generating linear down-sampled versions of the input image by down-sampling the input image via a linear upscaling network and generating non-linear down-sampled versions of the input image by down-sampling the input image via a non-linear upscaling network. The method also includes converting the down-sampled versions of the input image into pixels of an output image having a second resolution higher than the first resolution and providing the output image for display," AMD explains.

AMD also suggests its patented technique could work on various different devices, and not just dedicated graphics cards. In addition to PCs and "a gaming device," which we take to mean a game console, AMD specifically mentions various other gadgets, such as handhelds, set-top boxes, televisions, mobile phones, and tablets.

One thing to note is that AMD filed this patent back in November 2019, it's just wasn't published until now. There could be (and probably are) other patents related to AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. However it works, we're eager to see it in action.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), gaming super resolution

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment