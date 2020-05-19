AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, Frank Azor Joins Our 2.5 Geeks Podcast LIVE This Friday!





We've got a heads up for you folks that tune in to our weekly 2.5 Geeks podcast. As a reminder, the next show goes live Friday (5/20) at 5PM EST, and we'll have none other than Frank Azor on the line to rack his brain on all things gaming related.

For those that don't already know, Frank serves as AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions. So, we'll be sure to pepper him with questions on AMD's current Ryzen 3000 processors and Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics cards; and perhaps he'll be able to give just a hint of what to expect with Ryzen 4000 and Radeon RDNA 2 graphics that are currently in the pipeline.

Be sure to tune in below on Friday to see our live discussion with Frank!