Radeon RX 6000 Series And Ryzen 5000 Star In AMD's Fortnite Map Expansion, Plus Here's Your Chance To Win Both





Diving into Fortnite, AMD has provided some images of what to expect when you get in. Previously, the teaser was the AMD Battle Arena map and an Easter egg to get to a floating version of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPU. While the Battle Arena remains, AMD has split apart the GPU to show the whole thing off through a parkour map. If you ever wanted to get up close and personal with a GPU, you can now do so in Fortnite.







AMD has also embedded a massive Ryzen 5000 Series CPU into an island. This island has both a free-for-all and puzzle mode. In the puzzle mode, you get to solve challenges with the ultimate goal of lighting up the processor.







Finally, there is now an AMD RDNA-2 city of sorts with a prominent RDNA-2 skyscraper. This city lights up the virtual night sky with bright colors and an overarching AMD theme. This map lets you play the "Infected" gamemode with your friends or people you matchmake with. You can see all the new maps in the trailer below.





8651-9841-1639