AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi Exposed In Official Images And Fortnite Renders

This seemingly triple-slot (not quite two-slot), dual 8-pin power connector monster of a GPU may be beefy if our first glance assessment is right. The dual 8-pin power can deliver up to 300W which, along with PCIe slot power could offer a total of 375W of power at its disposal, which is at least in the same ballpark as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 at 320W. Also, according to AMD, this is a completely redesigned cooler, so it appears that AMD is upping its thermal solution game as well.

Overall, this GPU certainly put the emphasis on the big in Big Navi. When all is said and done, AMD is definitely looking to start a new journey and apparently build up some hype in the interim. Until its launch on October 28th, stick around HotHardware as we await for more news on AMD's Radeon RX 6000 and what it might deliver for performance enthusiasts and gamers.