Next Gen AMD EPYC Rome Zen 2 Processor Details Revealed In ASUS Firmware Update





Normally we would not be all that interested in a random firmware update for a 1U rack server. However, ASUS appears to have tipped the pending launch of four additional AMD EPYC "Rome" processors with the latest firmware update for its RX700A-E9-RS12, which packs a dozen 2.5-inch hot-swap drive bays and sells for $1,649 and up.





The related CPU support document (as first spotted by Twitter user @momomo_us) lists the unannounced server chips as being supported with BIOS revision 0401. These run the gamut from 8 cores to 64 cores, depending on the specific SKU. Have a look...









Starting at the top (in terms of core count), the EPYC 7662 features 64 cores and 128 threads with a 2.0GHz base clock. It also features 256MB of L3 cache and has a 200W TDP (thermal design power), according to what is listed in the CPU support document. This chip will join three other 64-core models within the EPYC Rome family. Here's how it slots in...