Next Gen AMD EPYC Rome Zen 2 Processor Details Revealed In ASUS Firmware Update
Normally we would not be all that interested in a random firmware update for a 1U rack server. However, ASUS appears to have tipped the pending launch of four additional AMD EPYC "Rome" processors with the latest firmware update for its RX700A-E9-RS12, which packs a dozen 2.5-inch hot-swap drive bays and sells for $1,649 and up.
The related CPU support document (as first spotted by Twitter user @momomo_us) lists the unannounced server chips as being supported with BIOS revision 0401. These run the gamut from 8 cores to 64 cores, depending on the specific SKU. Have a look...
Starting at the top (in terms of core count), the EPYC 7662 features 64 cores and 128 threads with a 2.0GHz base clock. It also features 256MB of L3 cache and has a 200W TDP (thermal design power), according to what is listed in the CPU support document. This chip will join three other 64-core models within the EPYC Rome family. Here's how it slots in...
- EPYC 7H12: 64 cores / 128 threads, 2.60GHz to 3.30GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 280W TDP
- EPYC 7742: 64 cores / 128 threads, 2.25GHz to 3.40GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 225W TDP
- EPYC 7702: 64 cores / 128 threads, 2.00GHz to 3.35GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 200W TDP
- EPYC 7702P: 64 cores / 128 threads, 2.00GHz to 3.35GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 200W TDP
- EPYC 7662: 64 cores / 128 threads, 2.00GHz to ?.??GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 200W TDP
Pricing remains to be seen, but given that the EPYC 7742 costs $6,950 and the EPYC 7702 runs $6,450, the unannounced EPYC 7662 part will likely end up in the neighborhood of six grand (MSRP, anyway).
Moving down the list, the next unofficial cameo consists of the EPYC 7532 with 32 cores and 64 threads. It has a 2.4GHz base clock, along with the same 256MB L3 cache and 200W TDP arrangement. And as with all of the unannounced EPYC processors, the CPU support document does not provide any data on the boost clock.
- EPYC 7542: 32 cores / 64 threads, 2.90GHz to 3.40GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 225W TDP
- EPYC 7532: 32 cores / 64 threads, 2.00GHz to ?.??GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 200W TDP
- EPYC 7502: 32 cores / 64 threads, 2.50GHz to 3.35GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 180W TDP
- EPYC 7502P: 32 cores / 64 threads, 2.50GHz to 3.35GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 180W TDP
- EPYC 7452: 32 cores / 64 threads, 2.35GHz to 3.35GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 155W TDP
One thing that makes this chip interesting is the cache amount. It's worth noting that the other 32-core/64-thread EPYC Rome CPUs all have 128MB of L3 cache, including the EPYC 7524, EPYC 7502, and EPYC 7452.
Next on the list is the EPYC 7F52. This is shown as being a 16-core/32-thread processor with a 3.5GHz base clock, 256MB of L3 cache, and 240W TDP. Here's how it aligns next to existing 16-core EPYC Rome processors...
- EPYC 7F52: 16 cores / 48 threads, 3.5GHz to ?.??GHz, 256MB L3 cache, 240W TDP
- EPYC 7402P: 16 cores / 48 threads, 2.80GHz to 3.35GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 180W TDP
- EPYC 7302: 16 cores / 48 threads, 3.00GHz to 3.30GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 155W TDP
- EPYC 7302P: 16 cores / 48 threads, 3.00GHz to 3.30GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 155W TDP
- EPYC 7282: 16 cores / 48 threads, 2.80GHz to 3.20GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 120W TDP
The last unannounced processor outlined in the CPU support list is the EPYC 7F32. This is an 8-core/16-thread part with a 3.7GHz base clock, 128MB L3 cache, and 180W TDP. Here's how it slots in...
- EPYC 7F32: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.70GHz to ?.??GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 180W TDP
- EPYC 7262: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.20GHz to 3.40GHz, 128MB L3 cache, 155W TDP
- EPYC 7252: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.10GHz to 3.20GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 120W TDP
- EPYC 7232P: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.10GHz to 3.20GHz, 32MB L3 cache, 120W TDP
It will be interesting to see how pricing works out on all four models, especially with Intel prepping a round of Cascade Lake Refresh Xeon processors. While we await an official launch, Bottom Line Telecommunications has a couple of the above EPYC chips up for order—the EPYC 7662 is listed at $6,653.81 and the EPYC 7532 for $3,634.77. As points of reference, the same retailer sells the EPYC 7702 for $6,978.12 and the EPYC 7542 for $3,689.07.