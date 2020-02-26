AMD's New Ryzen Embedded R1000 CPUs Fuel Diminutive Sapphire, Simply NUC Mini PCs

AMD is rolling out a couple of new Ryzen Embedded R1000 system-on-chips (SoCs) to flesh out its existing lineup. The new entries slot in at the lower end and include the Ryzen Embedded R1305G and Ryzen Embedded R1102G. These new SoCs provide customers with a new thermal design power (TDP) range of 6-10 watts, whereas the previous two entries—Ryzen Embedded R1606G and Ryzen Embedded R1505G—both checked in at 12-25W.





The lower TPD range offered by the new models can lend themselves to fanless designs, which in turn can open new markets for the Ryzen Embedded R1000 family.





"AMD is ushering in a new age of high-performance computing for the embedded industry," said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "We are doing this with cutting-edge technology to display immersive graphics in 4K resolution with AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, and we are now offering access to high performance in power-efficient solutions with these new low-power Ryzen Embedded R1000 processors."









Starting with the beefier of the two, the Ryzen Embedded R1305G wields 2 cores and 4 threads with a 1.5GHz base frequency and a max 2.8GHz boost clock. It also sports 3 Vega compute units (CUs) clocked at 0.8MHz to 1GHz. It has a configurable TDP range of 8-10W.





The lower end Ryzen Embedded Embedded R1102G features 2 cores and 2 threads clocked at 1.2GHz to 2.6GHz. It also has 3 Vega CUs clocked at the same 0.8MHz to 1GHz range. Its TDP checks in at 6W.





The Ryzen Embedded R1102G can power two individual displays, where as the rest of the lineup, including the Ryzen Embedded R1305G, can power up to three individual displays. All four Ryzen Embedded R1000 series SoCs are built around AMD's first-generation Zen CPU architecture, with onboard Vega graphics.













In addition to the new SoCs, AMD said some more customers have jumped on board the Ryzen Embedded R1000 platform with mini PCs, including Sapphire and Simply NUC. As it pertains to Sapphire, the company announced new BP-FPS and NP-FPS products built around a 4x4 form factor, which Simply NUC took and shoved inside a pair of new mini PCs.





"With the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, our goal is to provide customers with the seamless compute power needed for designers to achieve new levels of versatility and efficiency for embedded computing," said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "We are excited to see SAPPHIRE use the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors to deliver innovative products, such as the BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded boards, delivering a stable balance of low power consumption and optimized performance for the embedded markets."





AMD says its new Ryzen Embedded R1000 processors will be available to order at the end of March.

