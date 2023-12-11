AMD Crushes Rival Intel In CPU Sales At Major Retailer Led By The Ryzen 7 7800X3D
There was a time when you'd only find Intel CPUs in enthusiast PCs, ranging from high-clocked gaming beasts to productivity powerhouses such as the Core-i7 6950X. Things have drastically changed during the last several years, with the nod typically going to AMD's collection of Zen-based CPUs. While Intel is certainly still competitive across the range, it cannot be understated how dominant AMD has been in the CPU sector.
Judging by a major retailer in Europe, Mindfactory, sales are indeed looking rather spicy for the AMD's processors. TechEpiphany points out how the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is leading the charge by a huge margin when it comes to CPU sales.
According the data, AMD made up about 86.38% of CPUs sold compared to just 13.62% for Intel. Intel has recently released its 14th generation CPUs, such as the Core-i7 14700K and Core-i9 14900K. While pricing did not change much compared to 13th generation CPUs, performance also stayed within bounds without too much fanfare. The Core-i9 14900K performs very closely to the Core-i9 13900KS top end from last generation, generating a lukewarm response.
The more attractively priced Core-i7 14700K certainly has a better argument, with some respectable performance compared to the Core-i7 13700K. Unfortunately, these gains were not enough to entice gamers away from AMD's X3D CPUs, at least as it relates to those who shop at Mindfactory. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D lead the way with 1,500 units sold, obliterating the 130 sold of the Intel Core-i7 14700K.
All that said, this all amounts to sales data from a single vendor, so we caution against extrapolating too much here.
In fact, there were no Intel 14th generation CPUs in the top of the sales list, with it mostly being dominated by AMD CPUs. Even the last generation Ryzen 7 5800X3D on the AM4 platform put up stellar numbers surpassing any of the newer Intel options. This data is not surprising, since AMD has been on the winning side for CPU choice for quite a while now.
Perceived as being the better price-to-performance option, there are other factors at hand here, too. The longevity of the AMD AM4 platform has been extraordinary impressive, giving gamers potent choices for long term upgrades. To mimic this longevity, AMD's AM5 platform likely will offer the same long-term ownership benefits. This is appealing for gamers who may want the latest CPUs, but not necessarily pleased with switching out their motherboard.
Another strong factor is the much cheaper price of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D compared to the Intel 14th generation top end. Coupled with its class-leading gaming performance, it is a no-brainer why gamers choose this X3D variant. Those needing a few more cores also seem to opt for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which combines gaming and productivity chops.
Lastly, Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs are significantly easier to keep cool, since they have a much lower TDP compared to Intel's hotter running chips. While Intel may have a productivity advantage, for gaming, AMD's X3D is more appealing with its increased performance and efficiency.
