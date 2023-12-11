AMD Crushes Rival Intel In CPU Sales At Major Retailer Led By The Ryzen 7 7800X3D

In fact, there were no Intel 14th generation CPUs in the top of the sales list, with it mostly being dominated by AMD CPUs. Even the last generation Ryzen 7 5800X3D on the AM4 platform put up stellar numbers surpassing any of the newer Intel options. This data is not surprising, since AMD has been on the winning side for CPU choice for quite a while now.



Perceived as being the better price-to-performance option, there are other factors at hand here, too. The longevity of the AMD AM4 platform has been extraordinary impressive, giving gamers potent choices for long term upgrades. To mimic this longevity, AMD's AM5 platform likely will offer the same long-term ownership benefits. This is appealing for gamers who may want the latest CPUs, but not necessarily pleased with switching out their motherboard.



Another strong factor is the much cheaper price of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D compared to the Intel 14th generation top end. Coupled with its class-leading gaming performance, it is a no-brainer why gamers choose this X3D variant. Those needing a few more cores also seem to opt for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which combines gaming and productivity chops.



Lastly, Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs are significantly easier to keep cool, since they have a much lower TDP compared to Intel's hotter running chips. While Intel may have a productivity advantage, for gaming, AMD's X3D is more appealing with its increased performance and efficiency.