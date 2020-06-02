CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, June 02, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT

AMD CEO Lisa Su Tops This Earnings List Following EPYC Ryzen And Radeon Success

Dr. Lisa Su
AMD chief executive officer Dr. Lisa Su hauled in $58.5 million in compensation last year, making her the highest paid CEO in the S&P 500. Her massive pay package reflects AMD's stock performance, which in turn is tied to the success of the company's turnaround around effort with Zen and RDNA, and especially Zen 2.

It was not that long ago when AMD consistently played second fiddle to Intel in CPU performance, especially at the high end of the market. But then Zen came along, and AMD's fortunes began to change. Zen has proven to be a potent CPU architecture, and it really hit a stride with Zen 2, which powers AMD's Ryzen 3000 series desktop processors and EPYC "Rome" server CPUs.

According to the Associated Press (via Business Insider), female CEOs in the S&P 500 surveyed in 2019 averaged $13.9 million in compensation, a 2.3 percent increase from the year prior. Dr. Su is way ahead of the pack. Meanwhile, male CEOs averaged $12.3 million in overall salary (which presumably includes base pay and performance bonuses).

The one caveat to the numbers is that the data excludes CEOs who have not been in their position for two years or more. As a result, there are some CEOs who actually made more than Dr. Su in 2019. Nevertheless, it is an impressive sum, and four times what she earned in 2018.

Much of the pay came in the form of stocks. Dr. Su earned $1 million in base pay plus $1.2 million in bonuses. The rest of her compensation includes $53 million in stock awards and $3 million in stock options. There's obviously some rounding going on, as those figures would put the overall tally at $58.2 million instead of $58.5 million.

Dr. Su has been a bit of a godsend for AMD. When she assumed the role of CEO in 2014 (replacing Rory Read), AMD's stock was trading at around $3 per share. Now six years later, AMD's share price is a tick over $53.


Tags:  AMD, Dr. Lisa Su, (nasdaq:amd)
Via:  Business Insider
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms