AMD To Buy Fei-Fei Li's World Labs For $8.2B In Big Spatial AI Power Play

Dr. Lisa Su (left), Dr. Fei-Fei Li (right) - Image: World Labs

AMD is making one of its biggest strategic moves yet to challenge NVIDIA’s dominance in the artificial intelligence landscape. In an all-stock deal valued at approximately $8.2 billion, AMD announced a definitive agreement to acquire World Labs, an AI startup founded by renowned Stanford professor Dr. Fei-Fei Li, who is also known as the "Godmother of AI."





In addition to being a major strategic move, the massive deal also ranks as AMD's second-largest purchase in company history, behind only its $50 billion buyout of Xilinx in 2022 . More importantly, however, the deal brings a talented roster of AI model researchers to AMD's stable. We've even seen speculation that this could also be a sneaky move to prepare for AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su's eventual successor in Dr. Fei-Fei Li, though that may be reading too much into the tea leaves.

Bringing Spatial Intelligence To Silicon

World Labs is a startup that was founded just two years ago. In that short time, the firm quickly established itself as a pioneer in spatial intelligence by building AI models capable of understanding, reconstructing, and simulating physical 3D environments from text, image, and video prompts. The company's flagship tech, Marble, targets everything from simulated training grounds for robotics to interactive 3D assets for entertainment and gaming.





AMD is not just buying another software layer, but expanding its team to help reshape how its future hardware gets designed. As AI workloads shift from basic text generation toward complex physical simulations and spatial reasoning, building silicon specifically tailored to those emerging model architectures gives AMD a major leg up.





"Building the compute platforms for the next generation of AI requires a deep understanding of how models are evolving," Dr. Lisa Su said in a statement. "Fei-Fei and the World Labs team bring exceptional research leadership and model expertise. Together, we can use that insight to develop the hardware, software and systems that will power the next generation of AI and strengthen the open AI ecosystem."

We are excited to announce that World Labs is joining @AMD.



The research and technical breakthroughs we have achieved since our founding in 2024 have given us a clear vision for AI’s potential to solve problems in the spatial and physical world.



Accelerating the future of… pic.twitter.com/hIDM20vQsy — World Labs (@theworldlabs) September 28, 2026

Dr. Fei-Fei Li echoed the sentiment , saying that joining AMD will give the World Labs team the resources and engineering depth needed to accelerate research and "help define the infrastructure needed for the next era of AI."





Before today's deal, AMD had already taken an investment stake in World Labs and established a partnership optimizing inference and training on Instinct GPUs. It's part of a much broader AI push that has also seen AMD ink a massive Instinct GPU deal with Anthropic that ocvers up to 2 gigawatts of MI450-series hardware. By bringing the startup in-house, AMD's GPU engineers get to work directly alongside top-tier AI researchers.



