Stunning Samsung 4K OLED Smart TV Is 32% Off On Amazon Big Spring Deals
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is underway, bringing deep discounts on a plethora of tech across Amazon’s various categories. This makes for a great opportunity to upgrade your home theater or living room space with a new display, as you can get savings of up to 52% off, bringing TVs down to incredibly low prices.
First up in the lineup, we have our strongest deal with the TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV at $1,900 flat for 52% off the regular price. This behemoth of a 4K display features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDR ULTRA, meaning it is great for both gaming and watching movies. Of course, this is also a smart display with Google Assistant built-in and support for Amazon Alexa, so you can control your smart home, search for content, and use apps with ease.
On deck, we have our headline deal with the SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR at $1,297.99 or 32% off the regular price. This is an absolute stunner of a display with Samsung OLED technology delivering 4K visuals at a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, this display is Pantone Validated meaning the colors are going to be about as accurate as you can get them. As such, this would make for an outstanding gaming or movie watching display, and at this size, it might even be good for going above a computer desk as an extra monitor and console display.
On in the hole, if you don’t need something quite so big, the Hisense 75-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $629.99 or 45% off the regular price might be worth a glance. This 4K QLED display has a native 60Hz refresh rate, so it won’t be as stellar for gaming, but for movie watching with its HDR ratings and 600-nits peak brightness. This is also aided by the built-in Amazon Fire TV, allowing you to consume all the content you could ever ask for.
Closing us out, we are shrinking down but upping the quality with the LG 55-inch Class QNED85 Series at $996.99 or 29% off the regular price. This 4K MiniLED display features HDR10 Pro and up to 120Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync Premium, making this another great movie and gaming display. It also has built-in support for all your favorite smart assistants and apps, including support for cloud gaming, so you can have a comprehensive content consumption experience.
Of course, Amazon has a wide variety of other displays on sale which you can check out in the list below. If you see anything you like an manage to snag it, let us know about it in the comments below and happy deal hunting.
