Amazon's Blockbuster Storage Sale Brings Big Discounts On SanDisk And WD Memory Cards, SSDs, And HDDs
If you're looking for Secure Digital or microSD storage solutions, there are a number of deals available:
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC @ $27.99
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC @ $44.79
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC @ $87.99
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC @ $207.99
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC @ $15.99
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB SDXC @ $32.59
For those that are seeking eternal storage, there are Western Digital storage solutions in both HDD and SDD flavors for you during today's Deal of the Day:
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop HDD @ $174.99
- WD 5TB My Passport Ultra Blue External HDD @ $99.99
- WD 2TB Gaming Drive External HDD @ $63.99
- WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS @ $287.59
- WD_Black 500GB P50 Game Drive External SSD @ $129.99
And if you're just going after internal SSD-based storage, there are a few deals to choose from as well:
- WD Green 240GB Internal PC SSD @ $32.99
- WD Red SA500 NAS 2TB Internal SSD @ $229.99
- WD_Black SN750 2TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD @ $339.99
- WD Red SA500 NAS 500GB 3D NAND Internal SSD @ $67.99
- WD Blue SN550 500GB NVMe Internal SSD @ $54.99
There are also some other various deals to be had on internal HDDs, USB sticks, and low-profile thumb drives that barely stick out from a USB port. You can find Amazon's full two-page spread on SanDisk/Western Digital deals right here.