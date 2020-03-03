CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, March 03, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT

Amazon's Blockbuster Storage Sale Brings Big Discounts On SanDisk And WD Memory Cards, SSDs, And HDDs

sandisk 1tb microsdxc
If you're looking to expand the storage available on your smartphone, add a new Secure Digital card for your D-SLR, a new internal SSD four a desktop, or a capacious external HDD for a growing media library, then Amazon has you covered today. The online retail giant has just posted some rather hot deals on SanDisk and Western Digital products that seemingly cover every potential storage device that you may possibly need.

If you're looking for Secure Digital or microSD storage solutions, there are a number of deals available:

For those that are seeking eternal storage, there are Western Digital storage solutions in both HDD and SDD flavors for you during today's Deal of the Day:

wd mycloud

And if you're just going after internal SSD-based storage, there are a few deals to choose from as well:

wd black 750

There are also some other various deals to be had on internal HDDs, USB sticks, and low-profile thumb drives that barely stick out from a USB port. You can find Amazon's full two-page spread on SanDisk/Western Digital deals right here.



Tags:  deals, Western Digital, Amazon, Sandisk, (NASDAQ:WDC)
Via:  Amazon
