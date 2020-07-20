CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, July 20, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT

Amazon's Red Hot Sale Brings Big Discounts On Fire TV Streamers, Fire HD Tablets And More

Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon is having an impromptu sales bonanza on several of its Fire hardware products. Which I guess you could say is a 'Fire' sale of sorts (get it?), with some tantalizing discounts on its streaming products and tablets. For example, shown above is Amazon's Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 (down from $119.99) right now.

It may look like a Rubik's Cube with the stickers peeled off, but it's less frustrating and more capable. The Fire TV Cube supports streaming at up to 4K Ultra HD, and supports various HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR 10,HDR10+, and HLG). It also features Alexa integration, so you can bark out requests to change the channel or dim the lights, among other things.


If you're looking for a streaming stick instead, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $34.99 (down from $49.99) today. Amazon bills it as the most powerful 4K streaming media stick, and like the Fire TV Cube, you can tap into the abilities of Alexa, using the included Alexa Voice Remote.

This nifty device also supports the same HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR 10,HDR10+, and HLG), and offers access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from a variety of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, CBX All Access, and more.

Save On Amazon's Fire Tablets With These Deals


If you're looking for an affordable tablet, Amazon's Fire series are excellent options, especially right now with the current discounts in play. Shown above is the Fire 7 Tablet with a 7-inch display (1024x600) powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It also has 2-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each). The Fire 7 Tablet is on sale for $34.99 (down from $49.99) right now.

Buyers looking for something a little bigger and more capable can bump up to the Fire HD 8 Tablet, on sale for $59.99 (save $30) in black or white. Regardless of color option, you're getting a tablet with an 8-inch screen with a 1280x800 resolution powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Want to go even bigger while still keeping things relatively affordable? Amazon's Fire HD 10 Tablet is on sale for $99.99 (down from $149.99). It's the biggest and fastest of the bunch with a 10-inch display (1920x1200) powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Get An Apple Watch Series 3 At A Discount


In related deal news, outside of Amazon's own Fire hardware, the Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $169 (down from $199). Apple has since move on to a Series 5, but the Series 3 is still a capable wearable with a Retina display, GPS, optical heart sensor, and water resistance up to 50 meters (meaning it can be worn for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean).

Tags:  deals, Amazon, fire hd 8, fire hd 10, fire 7, fire tv cube, fire tv stick 4k
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms