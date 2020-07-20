Amazon's Red Hot Sale Brings Big Discounts On Fire TV Streamers, Fire HD Tablets And More

(down from $119.99) right now. Amazon is having an impromptu sales bonanza on several of its Fire hardware products. Which I guess you could say is a 'Fire' sale of sorts (get it?), with some tantalizing discounts on its streaming products and tablets. For example, shown above is Amazon's Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 (down from $119.99) right now.





It may look like a Rubik's Cube with the stickers peeled off, but it's less frustrating and more capable. The Fire TV Cube supports streaming at up to 4K Ultra HD, and supports various HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR 10,HDR10+, and HLG). It also features Alexa integration, so you can bark out requests to change the channel or dim the lights, among other things.









If you're looking for a streaming stick instead, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $34.99 (down from $49.99) today. Amazon bills it as the most powerful 4K streaming media stick, and like the Fire TV Cube, you can tap into the abilities of Alexa, using the included Alexa Voice Remote.





This nifty device also supports the same HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR 10,HDR10+, and HLG), and offers access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from a variety of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, CBX All Access, and more.

Save On Amazon's Fire Tablets With These Deals





If you're looking for an affordable tablet, Amazon's Fire series are excellent options, especially right now with the current discounts in play. Shown above is the Fire 7 Tablet with a 7-inch display (1024x600) powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It also has 2-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each). The Fire 7 Tablet is on sale for $34.99 (down from $49.99) right now.





Buyers looking for something a little bigger and more capable can bump up to the Fire HD 8 Tablet, on sale for $59.99 (save $30) in black or white. Regardless of color option, you're getting a tablet with an 8-inch screen with a 1280x800 resolution powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.





Want to go even bigger while still keeping things relatively affordable? Amazon's Fire HD 10 Tablet is on sale for $99.99 (down from $149.99). It's the biggest and fastest of the bunch with a 10-inch display (1920x1200) powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

