Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals Bring MacBook Air For Just $849 And More
The first entrant is the Apple 2025 MacBook Air in 13" size. This is the latest refresh of the lineup, so it carries an M4 chip within, along with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. It can be yours for a mere $849 (15% off MSRP), making this an excellent entry point into the Apple ecosystem. As with all Apple laptops, the touchpad and display are among the best in the business.
Next up, we have the Dell Inspiron 14 foldable laptop, sporting a six-score, 12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS chip, coupled with 32GB of memory and a capacious 1TB SSD. You'd think a machine of this caliber would be well over a grand, but it's actually available right now for $743.99 (22% off) for Amazon Prime members. That's one heck of a deal, folks, and the touchscreen and foldability are welcome additions.
The LG Gram 14 is the the third entrant in the ultraportable category. The model on hand has a 1920x1200 14" display, and underneath the chassis you'll find a Core Ultra 7 255H (six performance cores, eight efficiency cores) next to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Besides the raw specs, this machine's ticket to ride is the weight of only 2.5 lb and the high build quality. You'd think it'd cost a kidney, but you can get one for $1,284.99 (17% off) for Amazon Prime members.
Moving on to the 15-16" category, the first deal is the Samsung Galaxy Book5, a 15.6" foldable laptop with a gorgeous OLED display for inky blacks and intense colors. The hood hides a Core Ultra 7 256V chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Despite the size, it weighs in at only 3.2 lbs, and the chassis is full aluminum. Get it for $1,099.99 (24% off) for Prime members.
"ThinkPad" is a name that means quality in the business laptop world, and the sample we have today personifies the reputation. The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen2 a prime machine, with a 16" display, probably the best keyboard on a laptop in existence, and along with the quality touchpad, it has ThinkPad's defining feature, pointing-stick so you can use the mouse cursor without moving your hands off the keyboard. This unit packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U chip, 32 GB, and 1 TB of storage. As you can imagine, these machines command a hefty premium, but this one is currently going for only $1,149.99 (50% off). Snap one up while you can.
If you're in the Apple camp, fret not, for we have what's probably one of the hottest deals right now: a MacBook Air 15 with and M3 chip, 24GB of memory, and 512GB of storage. These are pretty tasty specs out of the gate, with Apple's excellent displays, battery life and build quality, but the deal price also includes an entire three years of AppleCare. The figure? Only a mere $1,478 (23% off). I'd hurry up if I were you.
Last but certainly not least, the mightiest of them all. The Dell 16 Plus laptop is a 16" machine with a high-res 2560x1600 display, a generous touchpad, and horsepower for days. It's powered by an eight-core Core Ultra 9 288V, where each of those units can clock up to a mighty 5.1GHz. As expected, there's 3 GB of RAM available, and an extra roomy 2TB of storage, making this an ideal machine for endeavors like AV production. Grab one for just $1,299.99 (16% off) with an Amazon Prime membership.