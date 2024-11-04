Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft Complaints Pile Up Over An Unsightly Display Issue
Colorsoft has yellow tinge to bottom of display
Amazon says that it's aware of the problem and will be pushing out a software update shortly. Jill Tornifoglio, a spokesperson for Amazon stated, "We’re aware of a small number of reports from customers who see a yellow band along the bottom of the display," adding that "if customers notice this on their device, they can reach out to our customer service team." Judging from the software update stance, it seems Amazon is certain that the display issue isn't hardware-related, which would be great for all involved.
However, looking at the Colorsoft's Amazon 2.6 rating, the company better work fast if it wants to quell the frustration of their customers. The new model was expected to finally bring a competitively priced color e-ink Kindle to the masses with direct access to one of the largest—if not the largest—e-book libraries on the market. The bright color display (which is great for outdoor viewing) would ideally draw in new users as well, especially comic book and graphic novel readers.
Presently, the color e-book space is rife, with great examples from Kobo Libra Color or Onyx's Boox Note Air C 3, so having a rather iffy start like this doesn't bode well for the Colorsoft.
Photo credits: Amazon