Amazon Goes Full Sci-Fi With Palm Recognition Checkout At Whole Foods
Amazon is doubling-down on its Amazon One palm recognition payment system at Whole Foods and it continues rolling out to more third-party retailers. More than 500 Whole Foods stores will offer Amazon One by year's end.
Customers checking out at eligible check-out lanes won't need to pay with their phones or wallets anymore. Amazon announced on its news portal that shoppers at all Whole Foods Market stores will have the option to try out and use this new palm recognition payment method by the end of the year. All they have to do is hover their hands over the palm readers and the payment is processed. As of writing, 200+ Whole Foods in twenty US states utilize Amazon One, with more states and stores adding the service in the coming months.
In the announcement, Whole Foods Market Chief technology officer Leandro Balbinot said that “we are always looking for new ways to delight our customers and improve the shopping experience." He adds, "Since we’ve introduced Amazon One at Whole Foods Market stores over the past two years, we’ve seen that customers love the convenience it provides, and we’re excited to bring Amazon One to all of our customers across the U.S.”
Customers and vendors like Whole Foods Market are recognizing the benefits of using palm recognition as a form of identification and payment. It's faster and, perhaps more crucially, more secure. Another perk is that any linked accounts such as with Amazon Prime can enable product savings when checking out at Whole Foods.
Third-party retailers are leveraging Amazon One as well. Currently, Panera Bread relies on Amazon One not just for payment, but for associates to access customer MyPanera account information for a "customized" experience. Over in Colorado, Aramark Sports and Entertainment at Coors Field uses Amazon's palm recognition system for age verification during alcoholic beverage transactions.
Amazon One has been around since 2021, with payment partnerships with AMEX, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, as well as other major US financial institutions. In order for any user to begin using the palm recognition service, they need to pre-enroll at the Amazon One site, then visit a physical Amazon One location to have their palm(s) scanned.