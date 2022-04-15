Amazon CEO Says Cryptocurrency Payments Aren't Happening Soon But NFT Listings Might







An NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $2.9 million last year.







Nonfungible tokens are unique digital assets that cannot be replaced by something else. These unique assets are often digital files such as photos, videos, and audio, and can be in the form of a tweet. The first tweet by Jack Dorsey sold for $2.9 million. NFTs differ from cryptocurrency in that they cannot be exchanged for or equal to one another. Whereas cryptocurrency can be traded at equal value.