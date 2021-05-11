CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, May 11, 2021, 09:43 AM EDT

Alienware Teases Incoming X-Series Gaming Laptops, m15 R6 Beams Up With Tiger Lake-H Upgrade

Alienware X17 back
Dell is looking to expand its Alienware gaming laptop family and is teasing the introduction of its new X-Series. With the new X-Series, a significant emphasis is being placed on improving overall performance and keeping the system cool at the same time.

To this end, Dell says that the X-Series will feature an industry-first gallium-silicone thermal interface material for wicking heat away from the processor, which it calls Element 31. The new laptops will also bring another industry-first: a patent-pending, "Quad-Fan" cooling setup with extensive copper piping. Dell says that this design "Produces dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans," while "moving extensive air and managing heat enables a high-level performance with a very thin design."

Alienware X17 side
Alienware X17

As you might expect, the X-Series will be powered by Intel's newly launched 11th generation Tiger Lake-H processors paired with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. From the quick video teaser that Dell provided, we also spy two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.1, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, microSD, and a full-size GbE port. Dell says that the Alienware X-Series is "arriving soon."

For more immediate products, Alienware is touting its new m15 R6 gaming laptop. As its name implies, the m15 R6 features a 15-inch display available with either a Full HD or QHD resolution. The Full HD panels are available with either 165Hz or 360Hz panels (G-SYNC enabled for the latter), while the QHD display has a 240Hz G-SYNC panel.

m15 R6 open right angled

When it comes to performance, base systems get a 6-core/12-thread Core i5-11400H processor, while upgrades are available to the more performant 8-core/16-thread Core i7-11800H and Core i9-11900H processors. 8GB to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory is available, while up to 4TB of internal storage is possible using a dual-drive PCIe SSD setup.

m15 R6 back angled left red%20LED
Alienware m15 R6

On the graphics front, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is included in base systems. However, customers can spring for the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless, Killer E2600 GbE, and HDMI 2.1.

According to Dell, the Alienware m15 R6 will debut this summer, priced from $1,299.

