Alienware Unleashes OLED Laptops And Ryzen-Powered Area-51 Desktops





Dell's Alienware brand is here at CES 2026, and the biggest highlight is in Alienware's upcoming laptops. Alienware's revived classic Area-51 brand is still going strong, including an updated Area-51 desktop with potent AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs, but most of the focus is clearly going into the Alienware laptop lineup. Coming up, we'll be discussing the new OLED panels coming to Dell's 16-inch Alienware laptops and a pair of two wholly-new Alienware systems targeted at a wider market. No pricing information is yet available, but most of it is slated for Q1 2026, with the exception of the entry-level and ultra-thin laptop designs.





Alienware Area-51 Desktop Gets AMD Ryzen X3D Upgrade





CPU : Up to AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D

: Up to AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D RAM : Up to 64GB DDR5-6400 MT/s Dual-Channel RAM

: Up to 64GB DDR5-6400 MT/s Dual-Channel RAM GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Storage: Up to 2 NVMe SSDs (one Gen 5, one Gen 4), or up to 3 NVMe SSDs running in non-RAID

Alienware Debuts New Gaming Laptops and Returns To Entry-Level

Entry-Level Alienware Laptop





Alienware Thin and Light 16-Inch Gaming Laptop





Alienware 16X Aurora





CPU : Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU

: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU RAM : Up to 64 GB DDR5-6500 MT/s (Dual-Channel)

: Up to 64 GB DDR5-6500 MT/s (Dual-Channel) GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB Storage : Single or Dual NVMe Gen 4 SSDs supported

: Single or Dual NVMe Gen 4 SSDs supported Display: QHD+ 240Hz OLED, G-SYNC

Alienware 16 Area-51





CPU : Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 cores at up 5.4GHz)

: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 cores at up 5.4GHz) RAM : Up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s

: Up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s GPU : Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB

: Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB Storage : Triple NVMe Gen 4 slots, up to 4TB each

: Triple NVMe Gen 4 slots, up to 4TB each Display: QHD+ 240Hz OLED, G-SYNC

Alienware 18 Area-51





CPU : Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 cores at up 5.4GHz)*

: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 cores at up 5.4GHz)* RAM : Up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s Dual-Channel

: Up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s Dual-Channel GPU : Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB

: Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB Storage : Triple NVMe Gen 4 slots, up to 4TB each

: Triple NVMe Gen 4 slots, up to 4TB each Display: 18" QHD+ IPS-like, 300Hz, G-SYNC

Finally, Alienware's 18" Area-51 remains largely unchanged from the unit we reviewed in November. Sadly, it doesn't get an OLED option, sticking with the 2560×1600 IPS-like LCD that we tested. This screen is large and bright, and the 300Hz refresh rate is incredibly fast for a laptop, but it's definitely true that the display is the weakest link of what is otherwise a glorious system with excellent throwback aesthetics and almost unrivalled hardware power.





We'll see if we can't check in with Alienware at the show and get an idea of the specifications on the two all-new machines, so stay tuned.