Hey Alexa Go Hack Yourself: Researchers Detail Wild Self-Issued Smart Speaker Hijacks
Did you ever get an Amazon delivery and not remember placing an order for the item? There are plenty of stories of this all over the internet, and sometimes those boil down to one too many cocktails in your attitude adjustment hour. What if we told you that maybe one of those times it wasn't related to brain fog or blackouts, but some random person decided to order something for you through your own Amazon Echo device?
That's what researchers from the University of London's Royal Holloway, and Catania University in Italy discovered is entirely possible. Through a few different methods of either social engineering or just being nearby an Echo device, Alex can be activated and used fairly easily. Tested on the third generation of the Echo Dot, though believed to be exploitable via fourth gen devices as well, the researchers found that playing audio files with the right wake words will activate the Alexa Voice-enabled device it is playing from. Dubbed "Alexa Versus Alexa" by the researchers, the exploit can be used to order products, make modifications to settings, install skills, and a whole host of other functionality that the Echo device product line allows Amazon Echo Dot owners to take advantage of.
An social engineering exploit example would be having someone activate an internet radio station that intentionally utilizes common activation terms. So pre-existing skills, like Echo's Music and Radio skill, may play one of these stations that then let that device activate itself. Part of the reason this can be a really big problem is that Amazon's Echo devices typically only validate account activity and actions during the initial setup of the device. Skill installation is a big deal for this because these are small apps that run directly on the device, and with the right malicious code they can potentially be a security threat. That creates a situation where once the vulnerability is activated, the attacker can issue any command that is at the disposal of the Echo device.
Amazon has issued a patch (check your software version here), which you can force by asking the device to 'check for updates'. However, the issue remains if the attacker is in close enough proximity to pair the Echo device as Bluetooth or even just use another nearby speaker loud enough to be picked up. To test the Bluetooth part of the exploit, the researchers utilized (PDF) Google's Text-To-Speech system to generate an audio file with the appropriate wake-words, and then once played over the Echo Dot speaker, it hears itself and wakes up and performs the command as issued. One particular skill, "go on", can even be used to listen in on peoples' commands to the device.
The "go on" functionality will grab the audio payload from the user, as skills are supposed to figure out the intent for what is meant to happen when the proper command is issued. Utilizing an intercepting skill in a loop allows for the hacker in question to receive that intent and then know what the issued command is, and even have the device respond appropriately. In turn that allows the attacker to intercept any commands, and replace them, which could render the device incapable of performing commands as normal. Not to mention the breach of privacy that can happen here.
Just to see if a similar attack vector was possible on the biggest competitor to Amazon's Echo line, we decided to run a few of the same style attack vectors of our own on Google Home/Nest devices. Utilizing broadcast, loud volumes, multiple devices, recorded audio, repeat after me command, all attempting to have the device or other nearby devices self-activate, mostly to no avail. All we succeeded in doing was turning our lights on and off, an annoyance yes, but slightly harder to pull off without direct access. Additionally, Google's Home and Nest devices do typically require more validation if you do things that would normally cost money, like order products via their shopping associations. So this ultimately means there is significantly less risk of something like this happening with Google's Nest and Home line. We can't say it will never happen because no matter your device choice, as with any technology like this there is always a risk. The vulnerability for Echo Dot 3rd and 4th generation has garnered a decent amount of attention and now is labeled as CVE-2022-25809, which you can view here.