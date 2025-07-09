Alarming TapTrap Attack Employs An Invisible UI Trick To Bypass Android Security
Here's how it works. Android uses transition animations to visually show how you move from one app to another. When you switch from App A to App B, the system plays a closing animation for App A and an opening animation for App B. TapTrap leverages this animation method such that App A can open App B, but you won't know because the screen still displays App A. Additionally, whatever you tap on App A will reflect in App B.
According to the developers, this was made possible using an animation that renders the target activity (App B) nearly invisible. Basically, App B is working, but you do not know because the opacity is very low.
So, you may be playing a game on your Android and tapping specific areas on the screen that allow you to win points, but unknown to you, these areas correspond to an "Allow Permissions" button on the app you're not seeing. All you think you're doing is winning points, but you've just allowed a malicious app to access sensitive data, something you wouldn't do normally. That's how dangerous TapTrap is.
While Google and other major browsers have found a way to fix this attack, Android remains vulnerable. Even the latest versions, Android 15 and 16 are open to the TapTrap attack. Android is reportedly working on mitigating the issue in a future update. For now, about 76% of Play Store apps are an open floor for TapTrap.